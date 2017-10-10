Burrows returns with Senators to face Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- Alex Burrows will learn how the other half lives Tuesday night.

Burrows will play his first game in Vancouver since the Canucks traded him to the Ottawa Senators just before last season's NHL trade deadline. His return adds an aura of intrigue early in the season as the rebuilding Canucks (1-0-0) try to remain unbeaten in the young season.

The injury-riddled Senators (0-0-2) are looking for their first victory.

"When the schedule came out, that was the first thing I looked to -- seeing when we were going to play the Canucks," Burrows said Monday. "It's nice to be here at this time of year when the weather's nice."

Burrows, a native of Pincourt, Quebec, was traded after toiling in 822 regular-season games with the Canucks and producing 193 goals, 191 assists and 1,066 penalty minutes. He also amassed 34 points in 70 playoff appearances.

Vancouver fans took a shine to him after he went undrafted and rose to the NHL through the East Coast and American Hockey leagues. Initially tagged as a plugger, he earned a regular spot on Vancouver's first line with stars Daniel and Henrik Sedin.

It did not take long for Ottawa fans to take a liking to him either, as he scored two goals in his NHL debut. Ironically, considering the uncertain start to his career, he got to pick his new team -- and subsequently negotiated a new two-year contract that kicked in this season -- thanks to a no-movement clause in his old deal.

"It's been everything I was hoping for," Burrows said of playing with the Senators. "I felt this team had tremendous potential to do a lot of good things, that their window of opportunity was just opening.

"That's what I saw last year, and that's what I see right now."

Burrows is interested in seeing how Canucks fans respond to his return after watching former teammates Roberto Luongo and Ryan Kesler, among others, get mixed results in theirs. (Luongo, now with Florida, was feted, while Kesler, who demanded a trade to Anaheim, was booed and jeered.)