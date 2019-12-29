Burrow's eight TDs lead Louisiana State into collegiate title game

Los Angeles (AFP) - Heisman trophy winner Joe Burrow threw seven touchdowns to pilot top-ranked Louisiana State University to a crushing 63-28 triumph over the University of Oklahoma on Saturday and into US college football's championship game.

The LSU Tigers improved to 14-0 on the season with the dominant victory in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, Georgia.

They'll play for a national title against either second-ranked Ohio State or number three Clemson, two more unbeaten teams who met later Saturday in the Fiesta Bowl -- the second semi-final of the College Football Playoff (CFP).

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Reigning national champions Clemson are seeking their fourth trip to the title game in five seasons.

In 2015, Clemson crushed Ohio State 31-0 in the CFP semi-finals on the way to lifting the title with a win over Alabama.

Ohio State are vying to reach the title game for the first time since they won the inaugural CFP crown in 2014.

In Atlanta, Burrow tied the record for any collegiate bowl game with his seven touchdown passes -- four of them caught by Justin Jefferson.

All of those came before halftime, as LSU took a 49-14 lead at the break.

After the Tigers jumped to a quick lead, Oklahoma knotted the score at 7-7 midway through the first quarter.

But they had no answer for LSU's aerial exploits after that.

LSU scored touchdowns on six straight drives to seize control and LSU's defense stymied Jalen Hurts and the Sooners offense.

Hurts, runner-up to Burrow in voting for the Heisman as the top collegiate player in the country, appeared overwhelmed in his fourth straight appearance in the CFP.

Burrow opened the second half with a running touchdown that put LSU up 56-14.

He departed the contest early in the fourth quarter having passed for 493 yards and run for 22.

Story continues

The LSU offense totaled 692 yards while the Sooners were limited to 322 and bowed out in the CFP semi-finals for a third straight year and he fourth time in five seasons.