Burrow on Week 8 loss vs. Browns: We're a better offense than what we put out tonight

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on Week 8 loss vs. Browns: We're a better offense than what we put out there tonight.
The Cleveland Browns put forth their best all-around performance of the 2022 NFL season in a "Monday Night Football" rout of the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Browns are firmly in the driver's seat as Nick Chubb has stepped on the throats of the Bengals with his second touchdown run of the game
Instant analysis after Bengals vs. Browns in Week 8.
The full reported details of the trade between the Ravens and Bears for inside linebacker Roquan Smith
Following his historic game against the Rams, Christian McCaffrey told NBC Sports' Peter King how the last few weeks have gone and why he is 'glad' to be with the 49ers.
Fans in Houston and Philadelphia will need multiple televisions Thursday night. Game 3 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies was postponed by rain Monday night. So, Major League Baseball announced that the three World Series games in Philadelphia will be played Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The series is tied [more]
The 49ers-Rams rivalry is alive and kicking between Robbie Gould and Jalen Ramsey.
Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker was ejected on Sunday night for pushing Bills practice squad tight end Zach Davidson on the sideline, and after the game Packers coach Matt LaFleur called it unacceptable. Davidson, who was not in uniform, grabbed Walker when Walker was on the Bills’ sideline, and Walker responded with a shove that [more]
While Christian McCaffrey's 34-yard touchdown pass was impressive, it also calls to mind an alarming Jimmy Garoppolo stat.
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker took swift action in suspending four different Michigan State players for their involvement in the assault of Michigan football players after Saturday night's 29-7 game. None of them were startling LB Jacoby Windmon, though, who, in ESPN's new video of the altercation, is seen holding down U-M CB Gemon Green as Khary Crump (suspended) uses his helmet as a weapon on Green. Of note; Michigan State Linebacker #4 Jacoby Windmon can be seen in the video pushing Gemon Green.
The Bears traded Roquan Smith to the Ravens, according to Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter, in exchange for a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick in next year's draft.
Here's a quick bio of A.J Klein, who was part of the Roquan Smith trade.
Christian McCaffrey knew 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan might dial up the halfback-option throw against the Rams.