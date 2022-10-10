Burrow, Lamar Jackson react to Bengals-Ravens 'SNF' Week 5 game
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson react to Bengals-Ravens 'SNF' Week 5 game.
The Buccaneers’ victory over the Falcons featured a decision bad enough that it overshadowed everything else in the game
The Eagles, Bills and 49ers continue to establish themselves as favorites, but the league remains rife with mediocrity.
What was Kyler Murray thinking?
Sunday’s game between the Falcons and Buccaneers was marred by a late roughing the passer call on Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett. Jarrett seemed to have simply tackled Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who then tried to kick Garrett. After the game, referee Jerome Boger spoke to pool reporter Greg Auman regarding the decision to flag [more]
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders was rejected after shaking hands with Alabama State's Eddie Robinson Jr., when he tried to give him a hug.
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shared his takeaways from Bailey Zappe's Week 5 performance and heaped praise on the rookie quarterback.
Bailey Zappe isn't about to supplant Mac Jones as the Patriots' starting quarterback, but there was one thing he did very well Sunday that had Bill Belichick singing his praises. Phil Perry assesses Zappe's first NFL start in his Week 5 Report Card.
Alabama football defeated Texas A&M 24-20 on Saturday, preserved by a decisive final play Terrion Arnold says was tipped off by Jimbo Fisher.
Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes is the only quarterback better than Jimmy Garoppolo in this category.
The Bears' comeback fell short in Minneapolis, but their fight and heart earned them a feel-good report card with passing marks.
Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett found out the hard way how seriously some referees take protecting quarterbacks when he sacked Tom Brady and got flagged for roughing the passer in the fourth quarter of Atlanta's 21-15 loss at Tampa Bay on Sunday. The questionable penalty that benefited Brady and the Buccaneers raised more concerns about interpretations of the rule. It was the second straight week referee Jerome Boger made the critical call late in a game on a play that didn't seem to warrant a flag.
The Minnesota Vikings, Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are all 4-1 this season and rising in the latest NFL power rankings.
George Kittle didn't hold back his thoughts while addressing Carolina's turf after Sunday's game.
The analytics leaned go. Meanwhile Staley and Allen appear to have some differences to work out.
Nearly all are picking the Chiefs to beat the Cardinals, but it’s not unanimous.
Tyreek Hill said "Who? The Jets?" after the team pursued him last offseason.
From Brian Daboll leading the Giants to a win overseas to Jimmy Garoppolo besting the Panthers, NBC Sports Bay Area highlights the good, bad and the ugly from Week 5.
The injuries are piling up for the 49ers. San Francisco kicker Robbie Gould suffered a knee injury while making a tackle on a kickoff and has been ruled out for the rest of today’s game against the Panthers. The 49ers have also lost their best pass rusher, Nick Bosa, for the game with a groin [more]
Ihmir Smith-Marsette had Sunday's game against the Vikings circles. He had visions of making his former team pay for cutting him. But that moment, and the Bears' chance at winning, slipped away on a costly late-game fumble.