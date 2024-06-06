Burrow inspires Leeds in Women's Challenge Cup bid

Leeds Rhinos will use Rob Burrow's fight against adversity as their inspiration in Saturday's Women's Challenge Cup final against St Helens, says head coach Lois Forsell.

The Rhinos will walk out at Wembley just six days after Burrow's passing at the age of 41, having lived with motor neurone disease since his 2019 diagnosis.

Burrow was a huge presence at the club he supported, offering advice and guidance to Rhinos' women's side having played 492 games for the men as part of the 'Golden Generation' which won numerous trophies.

His life will be celebrated at Wembley, with a minute's silence and applause at the seventh minute mark in each of the three games taking place on Saturday, in tribute to his 'seven' number.

"We've a job to do, it's that fine line where we don't want to make it too emotional but we'll be thinking about everything that Rob was in terms of resilience and character," Forsell told BBC Radio 5 Live's Rugby League podcast.

"In the women's game where we get the opportunity to play at Wembley, Rob got told that he was too small to play rugby; women got told that there probably wouldn't be that chance to play at Wembley.

"You can see a lot of similar characteristics so we'll be reflecting on the opportunity we've got and making sure we go away and get the win for Leeds."

Familiar foes under the 'arch'

This will be the third time in succession that old rivals Leeds and St Helens have faced each other in a final, with 2018 and 2019 winning Rhinos on the losing side the past two occasions.

One player whose 2023 final was a bittersweet affair is Leeds full-back Caitlin Beevers, whose long-range Wembley try evoked memories of Martin Offiah's scorching break to cross for Wigan in the 1994 men's final.

"It was a good part of the game for myself, but it wasn't enough to get the result we wanted," Beevers added.

"There's a lot that we knew we needed to change, we've had a long time to change those outcomes.

"This time we want to be on the winning end and I'm sure we'll put in the effort we need to."

Saints going for four-time glory

Saints' run of success in the Challenge Cup has emulated what their men's side did in Super League, bringing them to the cusp of a fourth straight trophy.

For some of the players, merely getting the final held at Wembley is the true mark of success, as the women's game grows in stature and develops year on year.

"Wembley hasn't been regular for the women, it's only the second time," captain Jodie Cunningham told BBC Radio 5 Live. "We want to keep hold of that trophy and a fourth in row.

"It's something bigger than I would ever dream of when I was a young girl."

Cunningham also talked of the chance to pay tribute and celebrate Burrow's legacy as a player, with fans of many clubs making the pilgrimage to the stadium.

While the emotion of Burrow's passing will certainly linger, both sides know there is also a trophy to be won, and that the former England and Great Britain player would want rugby league to show itself in its best light on the pitch.

"You want to win at Wembley, that's what it's all about," Saints head coach Matty Smith added.

"It's going to be a big occasion again, we want the girls to enjoy the week and to take it all in.

"There will be some who have played and some who have not. It's about enjoying and embracing the week, working hard and then going out to the game going out there putting the performance in and climbing those stairs."