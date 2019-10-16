Burroughs is 'Bama bound

Jamil Burroughs has been on the Alabama radar for years. The four-star defensive tackle out of Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern committed to Georgia on his mother's birthday back in August 2018.

Alabama backed off some, but things changed quickly. Once the four-star showed up in Tuscaloosa for the Alabama spring game in April, the Crimson Tide quickly jumped back in this race.

Communication opened up and ramped up the next few months.

Over the summer, Burroughs visited Alabama numerous times, and in early September he backed off the pledge to the Bulldogs.

Even before that decommitment, Alabama was viewed by some as the leader for Burroughs, and now on October 16, his birthday this time, Burroughs has announced his commitment to Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide.

"It really has been on my mind for a while," Burroughs said about his commitment to Alabama. "I would say Alabama has been hard on my mind for about three months now. Ever since my visits over the summer, I have been thinking a lot about them.

"I sat down and talked with my mom about it a few weeks ago and she knew Alabama was where I wanted to go. She knew it. I knew it. So I waited until my birthday to announce it.

"My mind has been made up for a little while though."

There really wasn't another school on his list. Burroughs had some good, deep talks with Saban when in Tuscaloosa, he knows some of the Tide's commitments and he feels very comfortable there.

"Alabama is going to make me a better person, not just a better football player. Coach Saban has talked to me a lot about life after football and the way they care for their players there really stood out to me.

"It is just different for me over there from other places I have been. The head coach really takes time with me, they talk to me differently and they show me real love.

"They have really gotten to know me and that means a lot. I feel at home there."

This is Burroughs' second commitment, so some may wonder how strong he is this time and what the difference is from the commitment to Georgia 14 months ago.

He said there is no comparison.

"This commitment is it for me and I am completely shutting my recruitment down," said Burroughs. "I committed before a little too quickly and I was just too young. I did not know what all to look for and what all to think about when doing it, so I made a decision too fast.

"My commitment to Alabama is so strong. I feel a lot different now than I did before about my decision. My commitment to Alabama is official and I am done with recruiting.

"I will sign with Alabama in December."

Burroughs will be back in Tuscaloosa for the LSU game in early November.

