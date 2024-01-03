Burr and Burton's Jack McCoy nabs Gatorade Vermont Football Player of the Year honors

Burr and Burton Academy senior quarterback, Jack McCoy has been named Gatorade's Vermont Football Player of the Year for the 2023 fall season, the company announced Wednesday morning.

McCoy is the fourth Bulldog to be chosen for the award, which recognizes excellence on the field, in the classroom and in the community.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound quarterback and defensive back passed for 2,055 yards this past season, completing 66.8% of his throws for 10.3 yards per attempt and 28 touchdowns against just two interceptions, according to the release. He also rushed for 1,243 yards and 19 touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs (10-1) to the Division I state championship. He recorded 74 tackles, including five for loss, on defense. McCoy was also named Burlington Free Press' football player of the year.

“He’s a weapon with both his arm and his feet,” Brattleboro coach Chad Pacheco said in the statement. “It’s tough for us to game plan against him because we’d try to make him throw and he’d pick us apart in coverage. If we tried to force him to run, he found little gaps. He’s deadly with the ball.”

Senior captain Jack McCoy (holding trophy) and his teammates celebrate after receiving the the D1 championship trophy after their 35-28 win over Hartford on Saturday night at Rutland High School.

McCoy volunteered locally with the Special Olympics and is a member of BBA's student-athlete leadership team. He is also a three-year Unified Sports partner, serving children with physical and intellectual challenges, according to the release.

As part of Gatorade’s commitment to breaking down barriers in sport, every player of the year also receives a grant to donate to a social impact partner.

