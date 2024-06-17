Burns wins first UI Open

Jun. 17—SAVOY — Lyle Burns' daughter, Isla, ran toward her father as he approached the 18th green near the end of the UI Open.

Burns was moments away from securing a par on the final hole in regulation at the tournament and a 5-under 67 in the final round, which tied defending champion David Keenan to force a playoff on the 10th hole of the University of Illinois Orange Course.

"I haven't played this (in seven or eight years), so I watch these guys have fun every year and you know decided to give it a whirl this year," Burns said. "It was a lot of fun to come out and play good golf and play really good golf all week."

Burns outlasted the tournament's defending champion during the playoff, which only required one hole after Keenan's second shot found the bunker guarding the right side of the green.

Keenan nearly holed his third shot, but missed just north of the cup to allow Burns to sink a short downhill putt for the win.

"I was just trying to stay patient and stay in the moment," Burns said. "David and I go way back, we've played a lot of friendly matches, played a lot of competition against each other. ... It's just a lot of fun to get into a playoff and just see who can hit the golf shots."

Both Burns and Keenan overcame a strong start from three-time champion Derek Meinhart, who carded a 6-under 66 on Saturday to carry a 3-stroke lead over David Deschler into the final round.

Keenan and Burns both entered Sunday at 71.

"With the way we played (Sunday), 67 was a heck of a number for Lyle and I," Keenan said. "It was firm, the wind was blowing kind of an awkward direction on most holes. So for us to go out there and kind of manage that and kind of get it going and keep it going, it says a lot."

Burns celebrated Father's Day by becoming the event's fourth different winner since 2021.

His wife, Jessica, was on hand alongside Isla and Andrew, his 4-month-old son.

"Isla loves to watch golf with me," Burns said. "She's fascinated with whether people make birdies or pars. Pars are bad in her mind."

Keenan, also a new father after he and his wife, Kari, welcomed daughter Kat in May, has played with Burns since the two were teammates at Parkland.

He's taken some from Burns over the years, who in turn nabbed his first UI Open trophy over the two-time champion in Keenan.

"We kind of go back and forth and when we're both playing good, I think it pushes each of us to do a little bit better," Keenan said. "We both care about playing well in tournaments. When we can mix it up on a Saturday morning at Lincolnshire and get a good game going, that helps."

Ainsley Winters won the UI Open's second women's tournament at 160 for the weekend, with Creg McDonald winning the men's senior championship flight at 152 and Dan Magruder winning the super-senior championship flight at 151.

Honor roll

The first UI Open happened in 1953. All these years later, one of the area's longest-running amateur golf tournaments is still going strong. Here's a look at who's won the event:

2024 Lyle Burns

2023 David Keenan

2022 Dan Patkunas

2021 Josh Anderson

2019 David Keenan

2018 Derek Meinhart

2017 Derek Meinhart

2016 David Keenan

2015 David Deschler

2014 Alex Burge

2013 Tim Hoss Jr.

2012 David Deschler

2011 Derek Meinhart

2010 Clayton Parkhill

2009 Tim Hoss Jr.

2008 Clayton Parkhill

2007 Tim Hoss Jr.

2006 Tim Hoss Jr.

2005 Tim Hoss Jr.

2004 Clayton Parkhill

2003 Joe Affrunti

2002 Jay Scott

2001 Chris Dobrovolyny

2000 Paul Dalbey

1999 Craig Chaney

1998 Joe Thompson

1997 Will Clopton

1996 Will Clopton

1995 Tom Wilkes Jr.

1994 Jay Scott

1993 Jamie Fairbanks

1992 Ben Bruce

1991 Jamie Fairbanks

1990 Jamie Fairbanks

1989 Jamie Fairbanks

1988 Robert Sloane

1987 George Katalik

1986 Joe Thompson

1985 Steve Spitler

1984 Ladd Pash

1983 Jack Dorsett

1982 Joe Thompson

1981 Mike Tennant

1980 Ford Bartholow

1979 Joe Thompson and Marty Schiene

1978 Ken Kellany

1977 Ken Kellany

1976 Rick Lawrence

1975 Rick Lawrence

1974 Richard Thompson

1973 Pat Keen

1972 Nick Gabala

1971 Jim Cisne

1970 Pat Keen

1969 Mike Thompson

1968 Pat Keen

1967 Mike Toliuszis

1966 Ray Kimpel

1965 Ronny Essenpreis

1964 Richard Thompson

1963 Cy Vaughn III

1961 William Grant

1960 Frank Keck

1959 Bob Jackson

1958 Bob Jackson

1957 Dick Essenpreis

1956 Cy Vaughn Jr.

1955 Frank Keck

1954 Dick Essenpreis

1953 James 'Red' Buttita