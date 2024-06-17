Burns wins first UI Open
Jun. 17—SAVOY — Lyle Burns' daughter, Isla, ran toward her father as he approached the 18th green near the end of the UI Open.
Burns was moments away from securing a par on the final hole in regulation at the tournament and a 5-under 67 in the final round, which tied defending champion David Keenan to force a playoff on the 10th hole of the University of Illinois Orange Course.
"I haven't played this (in seven or eight years), so I watch these guys have fun every year and you know decided to give it a whirl this year," Burns said. "It was a lot of fun to come out and play good golf and play really good golf all week."
Burns outlasted the tournament's defending champion during the playoff, which only required one hole after Keenan's second shot found the bunker guarding the right side of the green.
Keenan nearly holed his third shot, but missed just north of the cup to allow Burns to sink a short downhill putt for the win.
"I was just trying to stay patient and stay in the moment," Burns said. "David and I go way back, we've played a lot of friendly matches, played a lot of competition against each other. ... It's just a lot of fun to get into a playoff and just see who can hit the golf shots."
Both Burns and Keenan overcame a strong start from three-time champion Derek Meinhart, who carded a 6-under 66 on Saturday to carry a 3-stroke lead over David Deschler into the final round.
Keenan and Burns both entered Sunday at 71.
"With the way we played (Sunday), 67 was a heck of a number for Lyle and I," Keenan said. "It was firm, the wind was blowing kind of an awkward direction on most holes. So for us to go out there and kind of manage that and kind of get it going and keep it going, it says a lot."
Burns celebrated Father's Day by becoming the event's fourth different winner since 2021.
His wife, Jessica, was on hand alongside Isla and Andrew, his 4-month-old son.
"Isla loves to watch golf with me," Burns said. "She's fascinated with whether people make birdies or pars. Pars are bad in her mind."
Keenan, also a new father after he and his wife, Kari, welcomed daughter Kat in May, has played with Burns since the two were teammates at Parkland.
He's taken some from Burns over the years, who in turn nabbed his first UI Open trophy over the two-time champion in Keenan.
"We kind of go back and forth and when we're both playing good, I think it pushes each of us to do a little bit better," Keenan said. "We both care about playing well in tournaments. When we can mix it up on a Saturday morning at Lincolnshire and get a good game going, that helps."
Ainsley Winters won the UI Open's second women's tournament at 160 for the weekend, with Creg McDonald winning the men's senior championship flight at 152 and Dan Magruder winning the super-senior championship flight at 151.
Honor roll
The first UI Open happened in 1953. All these years later, one of the area's longest-running amateur golf tournaments is still going strong. Here's a look at who's won the event:
2024 Lyle Burns
2023 David Keenan
2022 Dan Patkunas
2021 Josh Anderson
2019 David Keenan
2018 Derek Meinhart
2017 Derek Meinhart
2016 David Keenan
2015 David Deschler
2014 Alex Burge
2013 Tim Hoss Jr.
2012 David Deschler
2011 Derek Meinhart
2010 Clayton Parkhill
2009 Tim Hoss Jr.
2008 Clayton Parkhill
2007 Tim Hoss Jr.
2006 Tim Hoss Jr.
2005 Tim Hoss Jr.
2004 Clayton Parkhill
2003 Joe Affrunti
2002 Jay Scott
2001 Chris Dobrovolyny
2000 Paul Dalbey
1999 Craig Chaney
1998 Joe Thompson
1997 Will Clopton
1996 Will Clopton
1995 Tom Wilkes Jr.
1994 Jay Scott
1993 Jamie Fairbanks
1992 Ben Bruce
1991 Jamie Fairbanks
1990 Jamie Fairbanks
1989 Jamie Fairbanks
1988 Robert Sloane
1987 George Katalik
1986 Joe Thompson
1985 Steve Spitler
1984 Ladd Pash
1983 Jack Dorsett
1982 Joe Thompson
1981 Mike Tennant
1980 Ford Bartholow
1979 Joe Thompson and Marty Schiene
1978 Ken Kellany
1977 Ken Kellany
1976 Rick Lawrence
1975 Rick Lawrence
1974 Richard Thompson
1973 Pat Keen
1972 Nick Gabala
1971 Jim Cisne
1970 Pat Keen
1969 Mike Thompson
1968 Pat Keen
1967 Mike Toliuszis
1966 Ray Kimpel
1965 Ronny Essenpreis
1964 Richard Thompson
1963 Cy Vaughn III
1961 William Grant
1960 Frank Keck
1959 Bob Jackson
1958 Bob Jackson
1957 Dick Essenpreis
1956 Cy Vaughn Jr.
1955 Frank Keck
1954 Dick Essenpreis
1953 James 'Red' Buttita