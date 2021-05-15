Burns still leads Nelson despite more Spieth magic on 18

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SCHUYLER DIXON
·4 min read
  • Sam Burns watches his tee shot on the second hole during the third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in McKinney, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    1/4

    Byron Nelson Golf

    Sam Burns watches his tee shot on the second hole during the third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in McKinney, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • Alex Noren, of Sweden, hits out of a bunker on the first green during the third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in McKinney, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    2/4

    APTOPIX Byron Nelson Golf

    Alex Noren, of Sweden, hits out of a bunker on the first green during the third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in McKinney, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • Jordan Spieth putts on the first green during the third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in McKinney, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    3/4

    Byron Nelson Golf

    Jordan Spieth putts on the first green during the third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in McKinney, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Matt Kuchar watches his tee shot on the second hole during the third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in McKinney, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    4/4

    Byron Nelson Golf

    Matt Kuchar watches his tee shot on the second hole during the third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in McKinney, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Sam Burns watches his tee shot on the second hole during the third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in McKinney, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Alex Noren, of Sweden, hits out of a bunker on the first green during the third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in McKinney, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Jordan Spieth putts on the first green during the third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in McKinney, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Matt Kuchar watches his tee shot on the second hole during the third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in McKinney, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Sam Burns still has the lead going into the final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson despite more magic on the 18th green from local favorite Jordan Spieth.

Now it's a race to beat the weather in Texas in the final round with a good number of the players headed to the PGA Championship in South Carolina.

Burns shot a 3-under 69 for a one-stroke lead over K.H. Lee, who had a 67. Spieth, Matt Kuchar and Charl Schwartzel each shot 66 and were three strokes back along with Alex Noren, who shot 70.

The players will switch from twosomes back to threesomes going off the first and 10th tees soon after daybreak Sunday with heavy rain in the forecast. Without delays, the tournament will finish about four hours earlier than normal.

Spieth rolled in another eagle at the par-5 18th, this time a shorter, bending putt from the fringe behind the hole. This time it just trimmed his deficit after Spieth's 55-footer up a hill that splits the green gave him a share of the first-round lead.

The roar was the same, though, from the biggest gallery on the new course of his hometown event, the TCP Craig Ranch in McKinney, about 30 miles north of Dallas. It's the third venue in the past four Nelsons.

“Once it got on the green, it looked good,” Spieth said. “Started the putter raise and I wasn’t positive it was going in because the angle it was coming in at. I wanted to do the no look to the crowd, but, I mean, it was a really cool moment.”

Seamus Power holed out on a 35-foot bunker shot on the par-4 15th for a 67 and was tied with 2017 U.S. Amateur winner Doc Redman at 16 under. Redman shot 69.

Scott Stallings and Harris English shot matching 63s after making the cut on the number at 6 under, a record low for the Nelson on a course that hosted Korn Ferry Tour Championships but looks overmatched against some of the game’s best.

Burns, trying to become first player since Camilo Villegas in 2008 to get his first two PGA Tour victories in consecutive events, had his first bogey of the tournament on No. 1 and another on the sixth hole. He missed an eagle by inches on 18.

Lee birdied four of his last seven holes and the South Korean briefly shared the lead with Burns before the Louisiana native tapped in for birdie on the final hole.

Spieth's eagle was a boost after back-to-back bogeys stalled the momentum of six birdies over a nine-hole stretch for the three-time major winner who will be looking for the career grand slam next week.

Kuchar birdied five of the last seven holes on the front nine, and the 2011 Masters champion Schwartzel answered a bogey at 16 with consecutive birdies.

Stallings birdied six consecutive holes a day after shooting 71 in the second round, when allergy medication affected him badly enough for his caddy to ask, “You think we could break 80 today?”

Seeking his first win since 2014, Stallings made the turn at 2 under in the second round. The 36-year-old Tennessean had four straight birdies, made the cut on the number and has played 27 holes in 13 under.

“You’re way behind, you’re trying to give yourself as many birdie putts as you can,” said Stallings, who has just three top-three finishes in seven years since winning at Torrey Pines. “I didn’t know that I made six in a row.”

Sung Kang, the defending champion from 2019 before last year's COVID-19 cancellation and the subsequent move to Craig Ranch after two years at the treeless links course Trinity Forest in Dallas, shot 72 to remain at 8 under.

Jon Rahm, the highest-ranked player in field at No. 3, is 11 under after a 68. Fifth-ranked Bryson DeChambeau, who played at nearby SMU, stayed at 7 under with a 72.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • After UFC cancellation, Amanda Ribas still struggling with symptoms during second bout with COVID-19

    The UFC contender is still in Las Vegas quarantining almost a week after her fight cancellation.

  • Lamar Odom is boxing Aaron Carter … and ex-UFC champ Chuck Liddell is the ref

    In this week's sign of the apocalypse, Chuck Liddell is entering the boxing world ... as a referee.

  • NBA betting: Nets most popular title bet, but LeBron and the Lakers loom large

    The Nets opened the year at +900 to win it all, but are currently the betting favorite at +230.

  • According to betting markets, all NBA awards including MVP have already been decided

    There won't be much intrigue when the NBA hands out its annual awards.

  • Soccer-Real sink Granada to keep pressure on Atletico

    GRANADA, Spain (Reuters) -Real Madrid swatted aside Granada 4-1 on Thursday to ensure the La Liga title race will go down to the wire. Despite missing a number of first-team regulars, Real started the stronger and first-half strikes from Luka Modric and Rodrygo put the visitors in control. Such was their dominance that even when Jorge Molina halved the deficit on 71 minutes, tapping in after Thibaut Courtois had kept out Luis Suarez's initial effort, they rarely looked troubled.

  • Lee Westwood shoots 64 to move into contention at the Byron Nelson

    Lee Westwood shot his lowest round on American soil in seven years and then declared the AT&T Byron Nelson “the ideal preparation” for next week’s USPGA Championship. Westwood’s 64, featuring 10 pars and eight birdies, took the former world No1 to nine-under and into contention at Craig Ranch, eight off runaway leader Sam Burns - the American who carded a second-round 62 on the back of his win in Tampa two weeks ago - but only five off second place. The 48-year-old, who has fought his way back up to 23rd in the rankings, looked rested and relaxed after a three-week break and admitted that his run of playing eight out of nine weeks around the Masters was “probably too much”. “i needed that time off because I’ve played too much already,” Westwood said. “But after those two second places [at Bay Hill and The Players] in March, I was on a roll and wanted to keep going. However, at my age, I’ve got to mind my energy levels and keep a bit back.” Westwood missed the cut at The Masters with son Sam on his bag, but fiancée Helen Storey has returned to caddying duties and will also take the role at Kiawah Island where he will again go hunting for that elusive major. “I didn't want to have a month off and go into the [US] PGA rusty,” Westwood said. “This is ideal, really. It is a great tournament in its own right and I prefer to go into a major having been competitive the week before.” On the European Tour, Westwood’s countryman Eddie Pepperell has made a welcome return to form and on 10-under goes into Saturday's final round of the Betfred British Masters with a one-shot advantage over a six-strong group in second, comprising the Scottish duo of Robert MacIntyre and Calum Hill, the Italian pair of Edoardo Molinari and Guido Migliozzi, Poland's Adrian Meronk and South Africa's Dean Burmester. Pepperell reached as high as 32nd in the world less than two years ago but has fallen to 210th after a wretched patch. Yet there were promising signs in the Tour’s three-week visit to the Canaries, with the 30-year-old finishing 12th in Tenerife last Sunday. Pepperell has built on that and with a birdie from 40 feet on the famous 18th at the former Ryder Cup layout, he posted a second successive 68 to emerge from that leaderboard logjam. At the Investec South African Women’s Open - the first event of the year on the Ladies European Tour - Scotland’s Kylie Henry moved to within two shots of the halfway lead with a 72 in Cape Town. South Africa's Nicole Garcia sets the pace at Westlake on level par. --

  • Nets finally get Big 3 back together, beat Bulls 105-91

    NEW YORK (AP) Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden were on the floor together for the first time in three months. The Brooklyn Nets shook off that slow start Saturday, beat the Chicago Bulls 105-91 and remained confident there's enough time to turn into the team they expect. Irving scored 22 points, but Durant shot just 4 for 17 and finished with 12 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

  • Ben Rothwell welcomes ‘Beast Boy’ Chris Barnett to the octagon at UFC Fight Night 188

    Ben Rothwell will compete just a couple of weeks after having his fight scratched when he faces Chris Barnett at UFC Fight Night 188.

  • Jerry West offended after not making Jeanie Buss' list of top-5 Lakers

    Jerry West played 14 seasons with the Lakers and was an All-Star every single year.

  • Anthony Davis reveals the one thing Kobe Bryant never told him

    Anthony Davis said it 'would have been a dream' if he'd heard Kobe Bryant say one particular thing to him.

  • Ja’Marr Chase stole the show on the first day of Bengals rookie minicamp

    Ja'Marr Chase commanded all the attention at Cincinnati Bengals rookie minicamp.

  • Packers sign QB Kurt Benkert during rookie minicamp tryout

    For the second time this week, the Packers have signed a quarterback. Kurt Benkert, who was brought in for a tryout during this weekend’s rookie minicamp, has signed with the team, he announced on Twitter. Benkert spent the last three years in Atlanta, mostly on the practice squad, and has never played in a regular-season [more]

  • Popovich misses game to attend Duncan's Hall enshrinement

    UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) Gregg Popovich took Saturday off, for good reason. There was no way he was going to miss Tim Duncan's enshrinement into the Basketball Hall of Fame. The Spurs played Saturday afternoon without their head coach, after Popovich made the decision to fly to Connecticut to see Duncan - with whom he won five NBA championships - officially go into the Hall alongside Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett and six others.

  • Medina Spirit leads Preakness Stakes 2021 odds after Baffert agrees to conditions

    Amid controversy from a failed drug test, Derby champ Medina Spirit opens as the favorite for the 146th Preakness Stakes (May 15, 5 p.m. ET, NBC).

  • Dana White says ‘Dana White privilege’ isn’t a real thing: Some UFC fighters ‘paranoid like that’

    Did Tony Ferguson have a point when he used the one-liner against Michael Chandler at the UFC 262 pre-fight press conference?

  • Watch: CBS on-course reporter Dottie Pepper nearly gets hit but stands her ground at AT&T Byron Nelson

    It'll take more than an errant shot to rattle Dottie Pepper, a two-time major champion and 17-time LPGA winner.

  • Free agent Albert Pujols, Los Angeles Dodgers agree to major-league contract

    Pujols was batting .198 with five home runs in 24 games and is fifth all-time with 667 career homers.

  • Former Wisconsin RB, Super Bowl hero receives tryout with the New York Giants

    Just four years ago, former Wisconsin running back Corey Clement was playing on the world's biggest stage and helping the Philadelphia

  • How to watch Preakness Stakes 2021: Live stream online, TV channel coverage, start time, full race schedule today

    The second leg of the 2021 Triple Crown sets off from Pimlico on Saturday, May 15, only on NBC.

  • Russell Westbrook with a deep 3 vs the Cleveland Cavaliers

    Russell Westbrook (Washington Wizards) with a deep 3 vs the Cleveland Cavaliers, 05/14/2021