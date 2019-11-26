Burns scores 19 to carry Winthrop over Pfeiffer 127-83

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) -- D.J. Burns had a career-high 19 points off the bench to lift Winthrop to a 127-83 win over Pfeiffer on Monday night.

Burns shot 9 for 12 from the floor. He added a career-best eight rebounds.

Josh Corbin had 16 points for Winthrop (4-3). Josh Ferguson added 14 points and seven rebounds. Russell Jones had 13 points for the home team.

Taylan Rowe had 15 points for the Falcons, a Division III school. Juwan Blanton added 10 points. Jamaal David had nine rebounds.

Winthrop faces No. 1 Duke on the road on Friday.

