Burns says All-Ireland SFC format changes likely

GAA president Jarlath Burns has given his strongest indication yet that the format of the All-Ireland Football Championship is likely to be altered for 2025.

The Super 16s group stage has been in place for the 2023 and 2024 campaigns but Burns hinted on Tuesday that changes are in the offing for next season amid concerns that the current group format is not capturing the imagination of GAA fans.

Asked at the GAA's official launch of the knockout rounds of the All-Ireland series in Maghera whether changes are afoot for 2025, the GAA president replied: "We are confident that it will come in for next year."

While admitting inter-county players do like the current system, which guarantees teams at least three games in the All-Ireland Championship, Burns added the views of supporters have to be reflected.

"We used to complain that there was too much training and not enough games……now we have game after game," the GAA president told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

"But I think the supporters do like whenever you come to a championship match that there is going to be a winner and the loser will go on maybe and that’s the end of it for them.

"And I think maybe we would like to reflect that in our future proposals."

GAA consulting with provinces

Many people feel that the flaws in the current system have been demonstrated by Derry reaching this weekend's Preliminary quarter-finals despite losing three championship games.

The Division One League champions surrendered their Ulster title when losing to Donegal and then were beaten by both Galway and Armagh in the Super 16 before last weekend's victory over Westmeath proved enough to set up a tie with Mayo in Castlebar on Saturday evening.

Croke Park officials have been seeking the views of the provincial councils over the past week over the current championship format.

"We are undergoing a very intensive consultation exercise in all of our provinces. We were in Leinster and Munster last week. We’re in Connacht and Ulster this week. We’re now going to bring it to Ard Chomhairle [GAA's Central Council governing body] next week," added the GAA president.

"That’s always how we do our business in the GAA. We will listen, we will consult and whatever proposals will emerge from that.

"There will be a new compromise championship next year because that’s the way it’s always has to be."

'No change' in Casement saga - Burns

The GAA president also told BBC Sport Northern Ireland that there had been no further developments in the Casement Park saga since he spoke last week of his increasing "pessimism" about the prospect of the stadium redevelopment being completed in time so that the venue could host Euro 2028 games.

The Casement Park project has been plagued by delays and Northern Ireland secretary of state Chris Heaton-Harris said in April that the UK government is still "working to figure out" the cost of building the stadium in west Belfast.

A month later, prime minister Rishi Sunak insisted the government will make a “significant contribution” to the scheme.

The original cost a decade ago was estimated to be £77.5m but Heaton-Harris suggested in March it could now be about £308m.

"Apart from the fact that another week has gone by and with every week unfortunately, the chances of it happening get smaller, there has been no change since last week," added the GAA president.