Burns lifts Oral Roberts over Central Oklahoma 69-57

TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- Deondre Burns had a season-high 22 points as Oral Roberts beat Central Oklahoma 69-57 on Saturday night.

Sam Kearns had 11 points for Oral Roberts (5-5), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Kevin Obanor added eight rebounds and three blocks. Elijah Lufile had nine rebounds.

Max Abmas, the Golden Eagles' leading scorer coming into the matchup at 14 points per game, finished with just one 3-pointer on 1-of-9 shooting overall.

Cam Givens had 18 points for the Bronchos.

Oral Roberts plays Chicago State on the road on Tuesday.

