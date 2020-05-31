Burns dominates Woodley in unanimous-decision win

Gilbert Burns dominated Tyron Woodley in an impressive UFC win in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Burns, 33, was in control from the outset and was awarded a deserved unanimous-decision victory.

The Brazilian took control early and never looked back, with the judges scoring it 50-45, 50-44 and 50-44 in his favour.

Burns is riding a streak of six consecutive victories, including four since returning to welterweight in 2019.

Woodley, meanwhile, was no match for Burns in what was his first bout since losing the UFC welterweight championship to Kamaru Usman in March last year.

WHERE WAS THE FIGHT WON?

Burns laid down a marker early. He dropped Woodley and cut the American open above his left eye in the first round, with his victory never in doubt.

WHAT DOES IT MEAN?

Usman holds the welterweight title and Burns is ready to take on his team-mate. Usman beat Woodley to win the crown, which he successfully defended against Colby Covington in December.

THEY SAID WHAT?

"I trained so hard for this fight, I knew I could do it, I was calling these guys out for a reason," Burns told ESPN after his win.

NEW RECORDS (W-L-D):

Burns: 19-3-0

Woodley: 19-5-1

REST OF THE CARD

After an even heavyweight battle, Augusto Sakai (15-1-1) was awarded a split-decision victory over Blagoy Ivanov (18-4).