Burns, Crest football coaches anticipate a high-scoring affair Friday night. Here's why

Only six players have passed for 6,000 yards in Cleveland County football history. If Burns’ Ben Mauney and Crest’s Ny’Tavious Huskey have their way, the elite group may need two extra chairs by the end of the 2023 season.

Dubbed the “Duel in Lawndale,” the two talented quarterbacks take center stage as rivals Crest and Burns renew acquaintances. Kickoff is 8 p.m. at Ron Greene Stadium.

“I don’t just think these are the two best quarterbacks in Cleveland County, they could be the best two quarterbacks in North Carolina,” said Crest football coach Jim Sosebee. “It’s going to be fun to watch; well, maybe not when (Burns) has the ball, but these are two special players.”

This is the third time they will lead their teams into the annual rivalry game. Mauney and the Bulldogs won the previous two matchups, including last fall’s 35-12 rout in Boiling Springs.

A Gardner-Webb football recruit, Mauney began his senior season by completing 9-of-13 passes for 222 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-0 win over Forestview.

“(Mauney) really has a chip on his shoulder,” said Burns football coach David Devine. “He feels there are other quarterbacks who may be getting more publicity than him. But we feel he’s one of the best quarterbacks in North Carolina, and he wants to prove that.”

Mauney has come a long way from his first start, thrust into duty following an injury to starter Cam’Ron Sweezy ahead of a NCHSAA 2AA second round playoff game against Salisbury. Though he completed 11-of-16 passes for 91 yards in a 10-7 loss, the pace for the next three years had been set.

The Burns quarterback goes into Friday’s matchup with 5,904 career passing yards, good for eighth all-time in Cleveland County. He is 96 yards shy of becoming the seventh player in county history to pass for 6,000 yards.

“His accuracy, his passing have been great throughout his career,” Devine said. “But a lot of people don’t understand how fast he really is. (Mauney) runs the 40-yard dash in 4.5 seconds. But his intelligence and being such a student of the game, he knows what he wants to achieve when on the field.”

While confident in his quarterback’s abilities, Devine also understands the challenge awaiting a Burns defense returning three starters from a 13-win team last fall.

Crest quarterback Ny’Tavious Huskey is coming off one of the best performances of his career, passing for 305 yards and four touchdowns in a 44-38 win over South Carolina powerhouse Gaffney. He also rushed for 88 yards.

“Though we won the game last year, it became clear early on how tough it is to get him to the ground,” Devine said. “Same thing happened last week in the Gaffney game. You saw how he was able to move around, shrug guys off and create big plays. He’s a special player.”

Nicknamed “Tater,” he’s in his third year as Crest’s starting quarterback. In that time, he’s passed for 4,318 yards and 59 touchdowns.

“We kind of go as he goes,” Sosebee said. “Whether on the field or in the weight room where he power cleans close to 300 pounds and squats 500 (pounds), (Huskey) really sets the pace for our team. He’s our ‘rah-rah’ guy, the one who lights up a room with his smile. Everyone trusts him as quarterback, and that’s great to know as his coach.”

Part of a run-first offense as a sophomore, he’s blossomed in a season-plus with Sosebee. Previously following his coach’s play calls, Huskey now serves as an extension of Sosebee on the field.

“It’s funny, because our conversations when I first got here are much different than the ones we have now. I used to dictate everything, but now he offers a lot more input,” Sosebee said. “I send in two plays to choose from. He knows the front and the coverage they are in, and picks the right play 99.9% of the time.”

Both Devine and Sosebee expect their respective quarterbacks to rise to the occasion Friday night. More importantly, they believe such games get their teams prepared for postseason play.

“Us, Crest, as well as Shelby and Kings Mountain feel we’re four of the best teams in the state,” Devine said. “These are the type of games that prepare you for the playoffs and hopefully lead to a state championship. It’ll be interesting to see how things shake out.”

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: NCHSAA football: Burns, Crest football anticipate quarterback duel