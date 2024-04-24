Burns' Brynn Bach has her choice of events

Apr. 24—BURNS — Brynn Bach's versatility was on full display at the Kendra Roeder Invitational track and field meet Friday in Pine Bluffs.

The Burns sophomore won the 100-meter hurdles and pole vault while placing second in the 800-meter run.

"There's a wide gamut of what she can perform well at," Burns girls coach Brooks Hoffman said. "She has a lot of doors open. It's just a matter of finding which doors are open the widest."

Bach's efforts helped the Lady Broncs win the team title. They also earned her Prep Athlete of the Week honors from WyoSports' Cheyenne staff.

Hoffman could put Bach in a variety of events at next month's Class 2A state meet. She has run the 300 hurdles and 4x800 relay this spring. Bach also ran the 4x400 and triple jumped during her freshman season.

"I would definitely choose pole vault or the 100 hurdles," Bach said. "My third event would probably be the 4x800 because I like pushing myself and trying to get (personal records) in my splits. I still need to push myself harder in the 800."

Bach said she embraces track's harder events, which is why she's also fond of the 300 hurdles. She describes both hurdles events as her strongest.

"It's such a fast pace and repetition," she said. "It's not all over the place. I need to get better at attacking the hurdles and keeping my arms in instead of swinging them around.

"I've hit other girls and been hit by other girls. You notice it, but it doesn't really bother you."

Bach ran a personal-best time of 17.93 seconds in the 100 hurdles in Pine Bluffs. She tallied another personal record in the 800, finishing in 2 minutes, 54.26 seconds. Bach cleared 8 feet to win pole vault.

That height matched the fourth-place mark she posted as last spring's 2A state meet. While she would have liked to clear 9-6 like she did at the April 12 Burns Invitational, Bach knows that height is attainable.

"Everything clicked when I went 9-6," she said. "I knew I needed to get inverted more and have the confidence to get up and over it. Now that I've done 9-6, I know I can do it.

"I know what I'm capable of, and it's just a matter of getting back there."

Bach started pole vaulting as a seventh-grader. Her gymnastics background helped her take to the sport quickly. Beating her previous season best for the second consecutive week is a positive sign for Bach, Hoffman said.

"She has cleaned up some form, gotten her body in the right position and kicked up," the coach said. "She's still progressing through a lot of the technique and getting it down. Keeping your heights can be tough when you have to pick up another event or step into another relay.

"It was also cooler in Pine Bluffs, so still getting higher than she had in all but one meet this season was still exciting."

Others recognized for their efforts:

n Brenden Bohlmann, boys soccer, East: Totaled two goals and two assists to help the Thunderbirds go 1-1 on the week.

n Jordan Griess, girls soccer, East: Scored three goals on the week to help the Lady Thunderbirds pick up draws with Cheyenne Central and Thunder Basin.

n Katie Hinz and Izzy Kelly, softball, Central: Hinz, a senior, went 3-for-4 at the plate with a double and four RBI during the Indians' 21-6 victory over Cheyenne South. She also fanned nine batters and gave up just one hit in the pitcher's circle.

Kelly, a junior, was 4-for-5 with two triples and two RBI.

n Ethan Norris, boys track and field, Burns: The senior won the 110- and 300-meter hurdles and placed third in pole vault at the Kendra Roeder Invite in Pine Bluffs.

Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on X at @jjohnke.