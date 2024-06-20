Burnley want Manchester United legend Ruud van Nistelrooy to replace Vincent Kompany

As far as Manchester United’s managerial situation is concerned, after a long wait, INEOS decided to place their trust in Erik ten Hag, thus momentarily squashing all rumours about the biggest job in English football.

However, the managerial market has still piqued the interest of United fans thanks to the club’s former stars and managers getting linked with multiple roles across Europe.

Wayne Rooney has landed the managerial job at Plymouth Argyle, Michael Carrick has been rewarded with a new contract at Middlesbrough, and Jose Mourinho has moved to Turkey to lead Fenerbahçe.

Now, it is Ruud van Nistelrooy’s turn to make the headlines, with the former Red Devil attracting serious interest from Burnley.

The Clarets are in search of a new manager following Vincent Kompany’s decision to join Bayern Munich this summer.

According to Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, Nistelrooy is the ‘big favourite’ to succeed Kompany and is closing in on an agreement with Burnley.

The recently relegated outfit are eager to return to the Premier League swiftly. To achieve their goal they want to bring a big name, who is capable of implementing a distinctive style of play at Turf Moor.

The former United striker has previously shown he is capable of doing exactly that, impressing many by turning PSV into one of the most attacking sides in Europe during his short stint as the head coach at Eindhoven. He won two domestic trophies in his first season.

Nistelrooy departed earlier than expected due to internal disagreements, but the foundation he laid during the 2022-23 campaign helped PSV win the Eredivisie title last season.

In their aforementioned report, the Dutch outlet added that Van Nistelrooy is keen on working in a competition where he has already shown his talents as a goal-scorer and is familiar with its culture.

In that regard, a move to Burnley has the potential to tick many boxes for the 47-year-old.

Late in May, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming Leicester City are also following Nistelrooy. However, the Foxes have now confirmed the appointment of Steve Cooper as their new manager.

