Burnley vs Wolves confirmed line-ups ahead of Premier League fixture today

Wolves travel to Turf Moor to face Burnley in the Premier League this evening, four days after the hosts’ draw with new champions Liverpool.

Burnley fought back against Jurgen Klopp’s players thanks to a well-taken Jay Rodriguez finish on the same weekend that Wolves breezed past Everton 3-0 at the Molineux Stadium.

While Nuno Espirito Santo and his side are well-positioned for a Europa League place with just three matches left this term, Burnley’s spot in the Premier League table (10th) doesn’t quite convey the impressiveness of the efforts of Sean Dyche and his team since the restart, especially when one takes into consideration the numerous injuries and contract uncertainty surrounding various Clarets players.

Here’s everything you need to know about this evening’s game.

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will begin at 6pm on Wednesday 15 July at Turf Moor.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on the BBC.

Coverage will begin on BBC 2 at 5.30pm before moving to BBC 1 for the second half.





Confirmed line-ups

Burnley XI: Pope; Bardsley, Long, Tarkowski, Taylor; Pieters, Brownhill, Westwood, McNeil; Wood, Rodriguez

Wolves XI: Patricio; Boly, Coady, Saiss; Adama, Moutinho, Neves, Vinagre; Podence, Raul, Diogo

What are the odds?

Burnley – 15/4

Draw – 23/10

Wolves – 17/20

Prediction

Wolves will be high on confidence following their comprehensive win over Everton, but Burnley will also be buoyed by their last result. The two sides could well cancel each other out. Burnley 1-1 Wolves.

