Burnley vs West Brom LIVE: Team news, line-ups and more ahead of Premier League fixture today

(Getty Images)

Follow all the action as Burnley welcome West Brom to Turf Moor in the Premier League this afternoon.

Sean Dyche’s side have been a resurgent force since the festive period, picking up victories against the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Aston Villa. Those results have staved off the threat of relegation, with eight points now separating the Clarets from the bottom three. Ashley Barnes rescued a vital point against 17th placed Fulham last time out and Burnley remain in high spirits after a crushing 3-0 victory over a lacklustre Crystal Palace outfit last weekend.

There is little to cheer for West Brom, though, who have not enjoyed much of a new manager bounce under Sam Allardyce. The Baggies have won just two games all season while conceding an almighty 55 goals in 24 games. However, they did hold firm admirably to take a point from Manchester United last time out, with promising striker Mbaye Diagne, signed on loan from Galatasaray, scoring after just two minutes. Draws will not be enough to ensure the club's survival, though, with 12 points already separating them from safety.