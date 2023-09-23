Burnley vs Manchester United live: Score and updates from the Premier League

Jonny Evans' header was ruled out after an on-field Var review - Getty Images/Paul Ellis

41 mins: Burnley 0 Man United 0

Ramsey comes forward, takes his man on, hits it and Onana makes rather a meal of the save.

37 mins: Burnley 0 Man United 0

Koleosho with some good feet, knocked over in the box and there’s a shout for a pen.

Casemiro brilliant challenge there.

37 mins: Burnley 0 Man United 0

Bit of a lull, which allows the shaky Man United triers a chance to get some of the ball.

33 mins: Burnley 0 Man United 0

Tresor, who sets up a lot of goals, delivers the corner short. Gets it back, slings it in. United head behind. Another corner.

32 mins: Burnley 0 Man United 0

Excellent football from Brownhill and Ramsey, clever and quick interchanges. It earns a corner.

29 mins: Burnley 0 Man United 0

Tresor getting on the ball and looking to prompt and make things happen. Burnley having a really good evening so far.

24 mins: Burnley 0 Man United 0

Set play, excellent movement from J Evans, and a mighty header home from the veteran. It’s a goal but Var looks like it is going to chalk this one off.

A United forward is in front of the goalie and blocking him.

20 mins: Burnley 0 Man United 0

Gudmundsson is coming off and Mike Trésor is coming on.

16 mins: Burnley 0 Man United 0

Lovely football Burnley! It ends with them hitting the post. Some neat passing interchange, Aaron Ramsey finds Zeki Amdouni, there’s a veritable cavern where the Man U centre backs should be, and that’s so unlucky not to go 1-0 up.

14 mins: Burnley 0 Man United 0

Diogo Dalot is booked for a foul.

10 mins: Burnley 0 Man United 0

Nice play from Burnley.

They get down the right. Cross for Zeki Amdouni, he heads at goal and Onana produces a superb save.

5 mins: Burnley 0 Man United 0

united playing some toothsome stuff. Rashford with a a run and a pass, Fernandes purrs onto the ball and cracks a shot, fortunately for Burnley at the keeper.

3 mins: Burnley 0 Man United 0

Hannibal (surely the first Premier League Hannibal?) and Rashford are linking up well.

2 mins: Burnley 0 Man United 0

M Rashford has had a lot of shots this season (24) but only six have been on target and he has just one goal.

1 mins: Burnley 0 Man United 0

But an early blunder from the hosts nearly gifts United an early goal - Rashford’s through and shoots, but the Clarets defence did at least force him wide enough that he could find only the side netting.

Ally McCoist

on TNT Sports. “This is magnificent, isn’t it, top class. Turf Moor and the lights. A real throwback.”

Indeed, looks an exciting and pumped up evening there. Let’s kick off.

Man United meanwhile

still smarting from some recent reverses.

There’s rather a dramatic light show at Turf Moor!

Rio Ferdinand: “results are the way out of situations like that. Man United are playing against a young, naive team and they have to exploit that.”

Bottom battle

Everton rocketed up the table with that win over Brentford just now so that leaves Burnley firmly in the bottom three, one of three teams who have a solitary point (Sheff United and Luton the others).

Kick off is coming up

Can Burnley pile further indignity upon Manchester United?

Ten Hag on Sancho's absence

“I don’t know if it’s a leak but I know opinion, I know my players. Everyone can make suggestions, we are OK with it.”

Ten Hag said Sancho would not be part of his squad for the game at Turf Moor. The winger has been made to train away from the first team after he posted social media that he was being made a scapegoat.

“It depends on him,” said the United manager. “For the rest, we are preparing for Burnley and that’s our focus. He will not e in the squad.”

Burnley team news: Kompany without suspended striker Foster

Starting XI: Trafford, Roberts, Al Dakhil, Beyer, Taylor, Cullen, Brownhill, Gudmundsson, Ramsey, Koleosho, Amdouni

Subs: Cork, Rodriguez, Benson, Berge, Zaroury, Ndayishimiye, Bruun Larsen, Delcroix, Muric.

Manchester United team news: Ambrabat on the bench, Hannibal starts in midfield

Starting XI: Onana, Dalot, Lindelof, Evans, Reguilon, McTominay, Casemiro, Mejbri, Bruno Fernandes, Hojlund, Rashford

Subs: Bayindir, Amrabat, Martial, Eriksen, Garnacho, Varane, Pellistri, van de Beek, Gore

What next for under-fire Man United?

Well, a Saturday evening trip to Turf Moor, for one. Here’s my colleague James Ducker, the Telegraph’s Manchester football expert, to set the scene for you.

Erik ten Hag will hold individual talks with his Manchester United players in a bid to halt their alarming start to the season - after claiming his side are collapsing “like a pack of cards”.

United travel to Burnley tonight under mounting pressure and with Ten Hag denying reports of dressing room unrest after four defeats in five games, during which time they have conceded 14 goals. The last time United lost four successive games was the winter of discontent under Louis van Gaal in December 2015.

Ten Hag wants answers for the repeat defensive meltdowns and says he will leave no stone unturned in his efforts to address the drop in standards and mentality.

Asked if he knew why his team was not defending properly, the United manager said: “No. When you are in a period like we are in, always as a manager you are asking yourself these questions. My job is to get them to do the job.

“As a manager you have many tools and I make sure I use them. You do it in groups, with the team, individually, you do it over video, you do it in personal talks.

“I always tell my players we attack with 11 and defend with 11. When one or two are not doing their job then it’s like a pack of cards. So that is not only one or two players.”

Ten Hag accused his players of not running or following his instructions in the 2-0 defeat to Spurs last month. Since then United were forced to come from two down after four minutes in a 3-2 win against the 10 men of Nottingham Forest before slumping to three consecutive defeats against Arsenal, Brighton and Bayern Munich.

United are facing two more shots on target per game on average in the Premier League this term compared to last season and Ten Hag knows they have to tighten up - and fast.

“We have shown that we can do it because last year we had the most clean sheets in the Premier League because we defended very good as a team,” he said. “So we have to get back to that standard.

“I am pushing and demanding from the team from the start of the season but they are human beings, not robots, so why are they not doing it? I try to find out. I try to get and give the solutions and try to motivate the players to do the job.”

Burnley, who have just one point from four games, might be as good a place to start as any. We will have team news and updates from 7pm, and the match then kicks off at 8pm.