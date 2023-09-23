Stunning Bruno Fernandes volley gives Man Utd narrow win at Burnley – latest reaction

Bruno Fernandes gives Man Utd the lead on the stroke of half time - Reuters/Lee Smith

Manchester United have stopped the rot but were unconvincing for most of a hard-fought game with Burnley, who will feel themselves unlucky to lose by the single goal.

Burnley had more shots, more corners, and more of the ball, but United had the game’s one moment of true class when Jonny Evans floated a lovely long ball over the defence and Bruno Fernandes volleyed home with unimpeachable technique.

The veteran Evans, back in the team as United deal with an injury crisis at the back, had earlier put the ball in the net from the corner but Var correctly ruled it out for a block on the keeper.

Burnley came their closest when Aaron Ramsey sent Zeki Amdouni through, but the Swiss 22-year-old hit the post. They had the United defence under pressure throughout.

Overall, this was an uninspired effort from United but Eric ten Hag paid tribute to “the team spirit”. Burnley, still on one point from five games, were left to rue a missed opportunity to claim a major scalp.

Burnley 1 Manchester United 0, as it happened: below

“Team spirit was key. Defending with 11, following the rules, keeping discipline.

“Last week was against us but this was up to us to turn around.

“We had good spells against Arsenal and Munich but a lot against us.”

“Bit unlucky. Burnley have some great players and play great football, they should have more points than they do. They are hard to play against.”

“Clean sheet is important, great seeing Andre catch that at the end and hear the whistle.”

Full time: Burnley 0 Man United 1

Bit of a burglary really with Burnley (!) having 67% (!!) of the possession but United have the resources to employ the likes of Bruno Fernandes, who provided the game’s one moment of genuine class with a peach of a volley after a fine pass from Jonny Evans.

Burnley will feel hard done by. Rio Ferdinand on TNT says: “they were very impressive up to the penalty box” but they need to put it in the net.

90+ mins: Burnley 0 Man United 1

Burnley have a last chance, a corner, but United manage to deal with that okay and that’s the end of that.

90 mins: Burnley 0 Man United 1

Sofyan Amrabat is coming on for his United debut.

88 mins: Burnley 0 Man United 1

Burnley totally dominating United in this passage, ETH’s side look so wet and windy, what on earth is going on at that club is anyone’s guess.

86 mins: Burnley 0 Man United 1

Cullen... to Rodriguez, tries to turn back inside but doesn’t get the run of the ball. Gets a corner though. Dealt with.

From that, Rashford breaks and has a shot charged down.

83 mins: Burnley 0 Man United 1

Burnley have a corner. Brownhill with the delivery... Onana has come out and then changed his mind, neither one thing nor the other and lucky for him the Burnley header goes over.

81 mins: Burnley 0 Man United 1

United have a chance to wrap this up but poor decision making at the critical moment from Hojlund lets them down.

78 mins: Burnley 0 Man United 1

Reguilon off, Varane on.

Man United have barely had a kick the last few minutes.

73 mins: Burnley 0 Man United 1

Bruun Larsen is in the action right away as he looks to get on a ball in the United area. Evans with a lunging tackle.

72 mins: Burnley 0 Man United 1

Burnley triple change. Koleosho off, Andouni off, Ramsey off.

Jay Rodriguez, Jacob Bruun Larsen and Sander Berge the men to come on.

71 mins: Burnley 0 Man United 1

Lindelof yanks back Ramsey,

64 mins: Burnley 0 Man United 1

Rashford and Hojlund are playing well, out to Dalot for McTominay. Nothing doing with the shot.

58 mins: Burnley 0 Man United 1

United with a charge - they’ve suddenly got Burnley on the run, Rashford heads down. Hojlund looks for all the world like he is going to slot this away at the back stick but there’s a brilliant defensive intervention from Al Dakhil.

55 mins: Burnley 0 Man United 1

Koleosho is an exciting watch. Happy to take his man on, nutmegs, movement. He’s won a corner, actually fortunately because he got the last touch.

But United clear that okay.

48 mins: Burnley 0 Man United 1

Dalot with an excellent cross, fizzing across the box.

Højlund is annoyed with himself for failing to apply the finish.

46 mins: Burnley 0 Man United 1

Burnley come out for the second half, they’ve certainly got much to be optimistic about. As the half begins, it is they who are playing the ball around.

Half time: Burnley 0 Man United 1

Ah that feels a little harsh on Burnley, who were bright and brave and on top for long parts. They hit the post.

But a lovely bit of quality from Evans and Fernandes has given the visitors the lead.

45+ mins: Burnley 0 Man United 1

Evans to Fernandes again, slips it through to Hojland... no, offside that time.

08:47 PM BST

GOAL! Burnley 0 Man United 1 (Fernandes 45+)

Brilliant from Bruno F. Evans finds him with a good ball over the top of the floundering centre halves, but the exceptional movement of BF is what makes this, drifting in between two players and he arrives on the ball perfectly to slot it home with a wonderful volley. Superb technique.

Bruno makes it 1-0 with a sweet volley - Getty

41 mins: Burnley 0 Man United 0

Ramsey comes forward, takes his man on, hits it and Onana makes rather a meal of the save.

37 mins: Burnley 0 Man United 0

Koleosho with some good feet, knocked over in the box and there’s a shout for a pen.

Casemiro brilliant challenge there.

37 mins: Burnley 0 Man United 0

Bit of a lull, which allows the shaky Man United triers a chance to get some of the ball.

33 mins: Burnley 0 Man United 0

Tresor, who sets up a lot of goals, delivers the corner short. Gets it back, slings it in. United head behind. Another corner.

32 mins: Burnley 0 Man United 0

Excellent football from Brownhill and Ramsey, clever and quick interchanges. It earns a corner.

29 mins: Burnley 0 Man United 0

Tresor getting on the ball and looking to prompt and make things happen. Burnley having a really good evening so far.

24 mins: Burnley 0 Man United 0

Set play, excellent movement from J Evans, and a mighty header home from the veteran. It’s a goal but Var looks like it is going to chalk this one off.

A United forward is in front of the goalie and blocking him.

20 mins: Burnley 0 Man United 0

Gudmundsson is coming off and Mike Trésor is coming on.

16 mins: Burnley 0 Man United 0

Lovely football Burnley! It ends with them hitting the post. Some neat passing interchange, Aaron Ramsey finds Zeki Amdouni, there’s a veritable cavern where the Man U centre backs should be, and that’s so unlucky not to go 1-0 up.

14 mins: Burnley 0 Man United 0

Diogo Dalot is booked for a foul.

10 mins: Burnley 0 Man United 0

Nice play from Burnley.

They get down the right. Cross for Zeki Amdouni, he heads at goal and Onana produces a superb save.

5 mins: Burnley 0 Man United 0

united playing some toothsome stuff. Rashford with a a run and a pass, Fernandes purrs onto the ball and cracks a shot, fortunately for Burnley at the keeper.

3 mins: Burnley 0 Man United 0

Hannibal (surely the first Premier League Hannibal?) and Rashford are linking up well.

2 mins: Burnley 0 Man United 0

M Rashford has had a lot of shots this season (24) but only six have been on target and he has just one goal.

1 mins: Burnley 0 Man United 0

But an early blunder from the hosts nearly gifts United an early goal - Rashford’s through and shoots, but the Clarets defence did at least force him wide enough that he could find only the side netting.

Ally McCoist

on TNT Sports. “This is magnificent, isn’t it, top class. Turf Moor and the lights. A real throwback.”

Indeed, looks an exciting and pumped up evening there. Let’s kick off.

Man United meanwhile

still smarting from some recent reverses.

There’s rather a dramatic light show at Turf Moor!

Rio Ferdinand: “results are the way out of situations like that. Man United are playing against a young, naive team and they have to exploit that.”

Bottom battle

Everton rocketed up the table with that win over Brentford just now so that leaves Burnley firmly in the bottom three, one of three teams who have a solitary point (Sheff United and Luton the others).

Kick off is coming up

Can Burnley pile further indignity upon Manchester United?

Ten Hag on Sancho's absence

“I don’t know if it’s a leak but I know opinion, I know my players. Everyone can make suggestions, we are OK with it.”

Ten Hag said Sancho would not be part of his squad for the game at Turf Moor. The winger has been made to train away from the first team after he posted social media that he was being made a scapegoat.

“It depends on him,” said the United manager. “For the rest, we are preparing for Burnley and that’s our focus. He will not e in the squad.”

Burnley team news: Kompany without suspended striker Foster

Starting XI: Trafford, Roberts, Al Dakhil, Beyer, Taylor, Cullen, Brownhill, Gudmundsson, Ramsey, Koleosho, Amdouni

Subs: Cork, Rodriguez, Benson, Berge, Zaroury, Ndayishimiye, Bruun Larsen, Delcroix, Muric.

Manchester United team news: Ambrabat on the bench, Hannibal starts in midfield

Starting XI: Onana, Dalot, Lindelof, Evans, Reguilon, McTominay, Casemiro, Mejbri, Bruno Fernandes, Hojlund, Rashford

Subs: Bayindir, Amrabat, Martial, Eriksen, Garnacho, Varane, Pellistri, van de Beek, Gore

What next for under-fire Man United?

Well, a Saturday evening trip to Turf Moor, for one. Here’s my colleague James Ducker, the Telegraph’s Manchester football expert, to set the scene for you.

Erik ten Hag will hold individual talks with his Manchester United players in a bid to halt their alarming start to the season - after claiming his side are collapsing “like a pack of cards”.

United travel to Burnley tonight under mounting pressure and with Ten Hag denying reports of dressing room unrest after four defeats in five games, during which time they have conceded 14 goals. The last time United lost four successive games was the winter of discontent under Louis van Gaal in December 2015.

Ten Hag wants answers for the repeat defensive meltdowns and says he will leave no stone unturned in his efforts to address the drop in standards and mentality.

Asked if he knew why his team was not defending properly, the United manager said: “No. When you are in a period like we are in, always as a manager you are asking yourself these questions. My job is to get them to do the job.

“As a manager you have many tools and I make sure I use them. You do it in groups, with the team, individually, you do it over video, you do it in personal talks.

“I always tell my players we attack with 11 and defend with 11. When one or two are not doing their job then it’s like a pack of cards. So that is not only one or two players.”

Ten Hag accused his players of not running or following his instructions in the 2-0 defeat to Spurs last month. Since then United were forced to come from two down after four minutes in a 3-2 win against the 10 men of Nottingham Forest before slumping to three consecutive defeats against Arsenal, Brighton and Bayern Munich.

United are facing two more shots on target per game on average in the Premier League this term compared to last season and Ten Hag knows they have to tighten up - and fast.

“We have shown that we can do it because last year we had the most clean sheets in the Premier League because we defended very good as a team,” he said. “So we have to get back to that standard.

“I am pushing and demanding from the team from the start of the season but they are human beings, not robots, so why are they not doing it? I try to find out. I try to get and give the solutions and try to motivate the players to do the job.”

===

Burnley, who have just one point from four games, might be as good a place to start as any. We will have team news and updates from 7pm, and the match then kicks off at 8pm.

