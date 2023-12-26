Burnley vs Liverpool LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Burnley vs Liverpool LIVE!

The festive Premier League action continues with an early evening Turf Moor tussle on Boxing Day. Liverpool make the trip to Lancashire hoping to pile pressure on title rivals Arsenal following their thrilling 1-1 draw at Anfield at the weekend, with just a point enough to take Jurgen Klopp's Reds back to the summit tonight as the Gunners don't host West Ham in a London derby until Thursday.

But Liverpool will be determined to get back to winning ways after only one victory in their last four games across all competitions, heavy favourites to make it eight Premier League wins out of nine on this ground. Burnley's first season back at this level has been a massive struggle for the most part, particularly at home, but a shock 2-0 win at Fulham on Saturday has given renewed hope to Vincent Kompany in the relegation battle with December also yielding a rout of fellow strugglers Sheffield United and impressive draw at Brighton.

The Clarets have beaten today's opposition just twice in the Premier League era, in 2016 and 2021, and face a tough task to repeat that feat here. Follow Liverpool vs Burnley live below!

Burnley vs Liverpool latest news

Kick-off time: 5.30pm GMT, Turf Moor

How to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Burnley team news: Trio could all return

Liverpool team news: Luis Diaz a doubt

Standard Sport prediction

Burnley vs Liverpool prediction

15:13 , George Flood

The visitors may not have it all their own way against a side that can play front-foot, passing football.

But they should have the power to muscle them off with a good press and take their chances on the counter.

Liverpool to win, 3-1.

Liverpool team news

15:12 , George Flood

Liverpool could be without Luis Diaz this evening after the Colombian winger sustained a minor-sounding knee issue against Arsenal on Saturday.

Kostas Tsimikas has also joined Jurgen Klopp's absentee list after breaking his collarbone at the weekend following a clash with Bukayo Saka, meaning Joe Gomez should come in at left-back tonight with Andy Robertson still sidelined after shoulder surgery.

This match will likely come too soon for both Alexis Mac Allister and Diogo Jota, while Joel Matip, Thiago and Stefan Bajcetic are all long-term absentees.

(PA)

Burnley team news

15:07 , George Flood

Burnley could be boosted by the returns of trio Jack Cork, Aaron Ramsey and Johann Berg Gudmundsson for tonight's tough assignment at Turf Moor.

Midfielders Cork and Ramsey both face late fitness tests following calf and knee issues respectively, while veteran Icelandic winger Gudmundsson was forced off in the draw at Brighton on December 9 with an unspecified issue, missing the subsequent games against Everton and Fulham.

(Getty Images)

Where to watch Burnley vs Liverpool

15:02 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, today's game will be televised live on Amazon Prime Video.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Amazon Prime Video app and website.

Welcome to Burnley vs Liverpool live coverage

14:59 , George Flood

Liverpool head to Burnley this evening for a festive Boxing Day clash as the heavy favourites to go back above Arsenal to the Premier League summit - for a couple of days at least.

Turf Moor has been a very happy hunting ground for Jurgen Klopp's Reds over the years, with a point enough tonight for the title contenders to leapfrog the Gunners again before Mikel Arteta's side - who played out an exhilarating draw at Anfield on Saturday - return to action with a potentially tricky London derby against West Ham on Thursday.

But Burnley appear a slightly different proposition at the moment, shocking Fulham with two stunning goals at Craven Cottage last time out to give Vincent Kompany's men new hope in their battle against an immediate return to the Championship.

Kick-off today is at 5:30pm GMT, so stay tuned for all the latest team news and live updates!