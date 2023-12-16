Burnley vs Everton, live! Score, live updates, lineups, how to watch, stream link, videos

Burnley host Everton at Turf Moor on Saturday as Sean Dyche returns to the Lancashire club where he made his name as a manager.

And this is a massive scrap around the relegation zone.

The in-form Toffees have climbed out of the bottom three as they've won five of their last seven games (picking up 16 points from a possible 21) and secured back-to-back home wins against Newcastle and Chelsea as they continue to impress despite their 10-point deduction from the Premier League. Everton's attacking midfielders are clicking and former Burnley star Dwight McNeil is in superb form. Amid all of the off-field issues, Dyche has done an incredible job at Everton and after all he achieved at Burnley he will get a very warm welcome on his return to Turf Moor.

As for Burnley, the Clarets got a big away point at Brighton last time out as Vincent Kompany's side took the lead and then had young goalkeeper James Trafford to thank as he made several fine stops late on to make sure they went home with a draw. Burnley have picked up just one win at home in the Premier League this season and Kompany will be hoping that improved defensively display at Brighton will lead to the Clarets picking up more points over a pivotal festive period.

How to watch Burnley vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm, ET Saturday (Dec. 16)

TV Channel: NBC

Online: Watch online via NBC.com & Premier League on Peacock

Burnley lineup

Everton lineup

Burnley focus, team news

Burnley remain in the bottom three of the Premier League but they've shown enough so far this season to suggest they can hang in there and fight to stay in the league. They've won just twice and are five points off safety as a win in this game against Everton would put them just two points behind the Toffees. Kompany's side are struggling for goals and the duo of Koleosho and Foster being out is a big blow but teenager Wilson Odobert scored against Brighton last time out and looks a real talent. Defensively they have improved and if the Clarets can cut out mistakes they will pick up points. But they have to start picking up more points at home as we are in mid-December and Burnley have just three points to their name at Turf Moor. That is one of the biggest surprises of the season so far.

OUT: Luca Koleosho (knee), Lyle Foster (personal), Jack Cork (calf), Charlie Taylor (suspended) | QUESTIONABLE: Josh Cullen (knock), Aaron Ramsey (knee)

Everton focus, team news

Dyche has the trio of Dwight McNeil, Jack Harrison and Abdoulaye Doucoure purring in attack in support of Dominic Calvert-Lewin as Everton's midfield runners are causing all kinds of problems for opponents. Defensively they have been solid as they haven't conceded in three-straight wins against Nottingham Forest, Newcastle and Chelsea. They do have to cope with suspensions to Branthwaite and Gueye for yellow card accumulation so their defensive unit will look a little different this weekend with Amadou Onana and Ben Godfrey set to come in.

OUT: Dele Alli (groin), Idrissa Gana Gueye (suspended), Jarrad Branthwaite (suspended) | QUESTIONABLE: Seamus Coleman (undisclosed), Andre Gomes (calf), Ashley Young (knock)