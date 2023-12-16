Burnley vs Everton LIVE: Premier League result and final score as Toffees win at Turf Moor

(REUTERS)

Sean Dyche returns to Turf Moor as his Everton side take on Burnley in Saturday’s late Premier League kick off. The Toffees have won their last three league games to move out of the relegation zone after being hit with a 10-point deduction for breaking finanical rules.

Last time out Everton defeated Chelsea 2-0 thanks to goals from Abdoulaye Doucoure and Lewis Dobbin and Dyche will be hoping his side can continue their winning streak against his old club this evening.

Burnley, meanwhile, have taken four points from their last three matches and are seemingly finding their feet after a difficult start to the season. The Clarets are five points from safety with today’s clash being particularly important for their chances of survival.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

Burnley vs Everton LIVE: Premier League updates

Burnley host Everton in the Premier League

25’ GOAL! - Michael Keane scores Everton’s second (BUR 0-2 EVE)

19’ GOAL! - Amadou Onana puts Everton ahead with headed effort from corner (BUR 0-1 EVE)

Burnley FC 0 - 2 Everton FC

Burnley vs Everton

19:37

Everton continue their resurgence as they make it four successive Premier League victories following a routine 2-0 win at Burnley. The damage was done in the first half with Onana and former Clarets defender Keane on target in the opening 25 minutes at Turf Moor. The Toffees move seven points clear of the relegation zone, but the hosts remain six points from safety. Everton turn their attention to the EFL Cup quarter-finals in midweek when they host Fulham at Goodison Park. The Cottagers also provide the opposition for Burnley in the Premier League next Sunday. That's all for today. Thank you for joining us. Until next time, goodbye!

Burnley vs Everton

19:28

FULL-TIME: BURNLEY 0-2 EVERTON

Burnley vs Everton

19:27

Everton continue to look resolute at the back. Only Arsenal and Liverpool (15) have conceded more Premier League goals than the Toffees (20) this season.

Burnley vs Everton

19:26

Burnley seeks a late consolation as Tresor looks for the far corner with a bending 20-yard effort. His attempt is not too far over in all fairness.

Burnley vs Everton

19:23

We are going to play a further three minutes at the end of this game. Everton are almost there.

Burnley vs Everton

19:22

Five minutes remain here. Everton are looking increasingly comfortable as the clock ticks down towards what should be another victory.

Burnley vs Everton

19:18

Substitution Wilson Serge Eric Odobert Mike Trésor Ndayishimiye

Burnley vs Everton

19:18

Substitution Victor Alexander da Silva Nathan Daniel Jerome Redmond

Burnley vs Everton

19:16

Substitution Jacob Bruun Larsen Benson Manuel Hedilazio

Burnley vs Everton

19:15

OFF THE BAR! The woodwork denies Berge, as his first-time attempt from Larsen's cutback crashes against it. The goal would not have counted, though, as the latter was subsequently ruled offside.

Burnley vs Everton

19:14

Yellow Card James David Garner

Burnley vs Everton

19:13

Substitution Dominic Nathaniel Calvert-Lewin Norberto Bercique Gomes Betuncal

Burnley vs Everton

19:12

We are into the final quarter of an hour at Turf Moor. Can Burnley respond or will Everton see this out?

Burnley vs Everton

19:09

Can Odobert make a difference for the hosts? The 19-year-old has scored in two of his three Premier League starts this season. McNeil (four) is the only player to net more times for the Clarets as a teenager in this division.

Burnley vs Everton

19:03

The hosts had lost nine successive home Premier League games prior to their thumping 5-0 rout of Sheffield United last time out. At the moment, it looks like a big ask for them to make it back-to-back wins at Turf Moor.

Burnley vs Everton

19:01

Substitution Hannes Delcroix Ameen Al Dakhil

Burnley vs Everton

18:59

GOOD SAVE! That was better from Burnley. Amdouni unleashes a powerful attempt from inside the penalty area, but Pickford does brilliantly to turn it away.

Burnley vs Everton

18:58

OFF THE POST! There is a scramble inside Burnley's six-yard box. The corner ricochets off Vitinho after Trafford attempts to palm clear. Keane looks to capitalise and hits the post, while Vitinho's attempted clearance also comes back off the upright. But the hosts just about survive.

Burnley vs Everton

18:55

The Toffees look to threaten down the left wing and McNeil's attempted cross deflects behind for a corner. Another goal would surely put the game beyond Burnley.

Burnley vs Everton

18:54

Everton remain 2-0 to the good as we hit the hour mark at Turf Moor. As things stand, they are on course for a fourth successive win and clean sheet.

Burnley vs Everton

18:52

Larsen steps up to take the free-kick, but it is an anticlimax for Burnley as he sends his attempt straight into the wall. Although, it does deflect behind for a corner.

Burnley vs Everton

18:50

Burnley are awarded a free-kick right on the edge of the Everton area after Godfrey is penalised for bringing down Odobert. These are the opportunities the hosts must look to capitalise on.

Burnley vs Everton

18:49

Everton have won four of their last five Premier League games away from Goodison Park. That is as many as they managed in their previous 42 such matches.

Burnley vs Everton

18:45

Everton look to smash and grab as they are awarded a free-kick in a dangerous position outside the box. Garner whips in a fierce delivery, which Trafford takes no chances with and turns behind for a corner.

Burnley vs Everton

18:44

The hosts continue to threaten and Odobert has an attempt blocked, before Foster's shot is saved by Pickford.

Burnley vs Everton

18:40

Burnley look to make a mark early in the second half. Larsen fires a delicious ball right across the face of goal. But none of his team-mates attack it and Patterson puts it behind.

Burnley vs Everton

18:38

We are off and running again at Turf Moor.

Burnley vs Everton

18:36

Substitution Abdoulaye Doucouré Lewis Norman Dobbin

Burnley vs Everton

18:36

Substitution Jay Enrique Rodríguez Lyle Brent Foster

Burnley vs Everton

18:31

Despite their deficit, Burnley enjoyed most of the possession inside the opening 45 minutes, 62.9 per cent of it in fact. However, the hosts are still to register a shot on target, and they must address that upon the restart.

Burnley vs Everton

18:30

Everton are in command at the midway point at Turf Moor, courtesy of two goals from set-pieces. Onana broke the deadlock in the 19th minute when he headed home McNeil's corner. Former Burnley defender Keane doubled the lead six minutes later, finishing at the second attempt after Tarkowski cushioned Pickford's long kick into his path.

Burnley vs Everton

18:21

HALF-TIME: BURNLEY 0-2 EVERTON

Burnley vs Everton

18:20

GREAT DEFENDING! Burnley look to halve the deficit and a brilliant diagonal ball gets Vitinho in behind Tarkowski. The right-back drills it across the six-yard box, where Amdouni is waiting for a tap-in, but Godfrey gets there first with a vital sliding intervention.

Burnley vs Everton

18:18

Nothing came of the free-kick and, instead, Everton threaten a third goal as we enter four additional minutes at the end of the first half. Keane meets a corner at the near post, but cannot keep his header down.

Burnley vs Everton

18:17

The hosts have an opportunity to potentially cut the deficit before the break as Odobert is fouled on the left wing. Can they make the most of this?

Burnley vs Everton

18:15

Everton maintain their two-goal lead as we approach the final minutes of the first half. Burnley will be eager for the half-time whistle now.

Burnley vs Everton

18:13

Thankfully for the hosts, Odobert gets back to his feet and is fine to return to the thick of the action.

Burnley vs Everton

18:11

There is another concern for Burnley as Odobert stays down and is in need of attention from the medical team. The hosts will hope it is nothing too serious.

Burnley vs Everton

18:10

Everton push for a third goal and Tarkowski meets a free-kick, sending a looping header towards goal. But under pressure from Onana, Trafford does well to gather from the air.

Burnley vs Everton

18:09

Former Burnley and Everton player Adrian Heath is an interested spectator today. He will hope his old clubs can stay clear of relegation danger this season.

Burnley vs Everton

18:06

Burnley do face a difficult task in turning this deficit around against an Everton side boasting five Premier League clean sheets this season. Only Newcastle United (seven) and Arsenal (six) have registered more in the English top flight.

Burnley vs Everton

18:04

That second goal has certainly knocked the stuffing out of Burnley, who look to work their way back into the game by maintaining possession inside their own half.

Burnley vs Everton

18:01

Everton have now scored eight unanswered goals in the Premier League. Despite their recent 10-point deduction, the Toffees have certainly not let it affect their performance levels.

Burnley vs Everton

17:56

Goal Michael Vincent Keane

Burnley vs Everton

17:55

Everton counter as McNeil leads the charge with a powerful run from inside his own half. The wing-back goes for goal from 20 yards out, but his effort goes into the stands.

Burnley vs Everton

17:54

Burnley seek that response and Odobert feeds the ball into Rodriguez at the near post. The striker looks to turn and get a shot away, but Tarkowski is there to block.

Burnley vs Everton

17:53

While the home fans were stunned by Onana's header, they attempt to rally their players with plenty of noise echoing around the stadium. Can the hosts respond?

Burnley vs Everton

17:52

Burnley's concentration levels are put to the test as Everton ask questions from set-pieces. Trafford keeps out Tarkowski, who is subsequently penalised for a foul on the goalkeeper.

Burnley vs Everton

17:50

Assist Dwight James Matthew McNeil

Burnley vs Everton

17:49

Goal Amadou Ba Zeund Georges Mvom Onana

Burnley vs Everton

17:49

Burnley have enjoyed over 60 per cent of the possession inside the opening quarter of an hour. Although, Everton are enjoying a bright spell, having threatened with a couple of corners in quick succession.

Burnley vs Everton

17:47

This is only Dyche's second appearance in the visiting dugout at Turf Moor. Ironically, the other came in his first ever game as a manager when he brought Watford here in August 2011.

Burnley vs Everton

17:42

JUST WIDE! Harrison produces neat footwork down the right flank before swinging in a deep cross to the far post. There, McNeil arrives and connects, but sees his header drift just wide of the right upright.

Burnley vs Everton

17:41

A resurgent Everton are looking to win four successive Premier League games for the first time since December 2020. Meanwhile, you must go back to November 2002 for the last time they did that without conceding along the way.

Burnley vs Everton

17:39

Burnley's subsequent delivery into the box is dealt with by the Everton defence, who have two former Clarets defenders in the heart of it in Keane and Tarkowski, as well as McNeil at left wing-back.

Burnley vs Everton

17:37

The hosts are awarded a free-kick after Tarkowski bundles over Rodriguez. This is a decent early opportunity for them to send the ball into the box.

Burnley vs Everton

17:32

Referee Anthony Taylor blows his whistle and Burnley get the match under way.

Burnley vs Everton

17:29

The teams are out and we are almost ready to go at Turf Moor.

Burnley vs Everton

17:29

Although the underdogs with the form book, Burnley have won five of their eight Premier League home games against Everton, more victories than they have managed against any opponent at Turf Moor in the competition.

Burnley vs Everton

17:25

Meanwhile, Dyche makes four alterations from Everton's 2-0 win over Chelsea. All of them are enforced with Jarrad Branthwaite and Idrissa Gueye suspended, while Ashley Young and Vitaliy Mykolenko miss out having picked up knocks. Keane, Patterson, Godfrey and Onana come into the side.

Burnley vs Everton

17:17

Vincent Kompany makes two changes from Burnley's draw at Brighton last time out. Delcroix replaces the suspended Charlie Taylor at left-back while Larsen comes in for Johann Berg Gudmundsson, who misses out. Lyle Foster returns from a prolonged absence on the bench, where he is joined by Cullen, but Aaron Ramsey, Jack Cork and Luca Koleosho are still unavailable.

Burnley vs Everton

17:01

SUBS: Andy Lonergan, Joao Virginia, Elijah Campbell, Mackenzie Hunt, Jenson Metcalfe, Arnaut Danjuma, Lewis Dobbin, Beto, Youssef Chermiti.

Burnley vs Everton

17:01

EVERTON (4-4-1-1): Jordan Pickford; Nathan Patterson, James Tarkowski, Michael Keane, Ben Godfrey; Jack Harrison, Amadou Onana, James Garner, Dwight McNeil; Abdoulaye Doucoure; Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Burnley vs Everton

17:01

SUBS: Arijanet Muric, Connor Roberts, Ameen Al Dakhil, Nathan Redmond, Josh Cullen, Michael Obafemi, Lyle Foster, Mike Tresor, Benson Manuel.

Burnley vs Everton

17:01

BURNLEY (4-4-2): James Trafford; Vitinho, Dara O'Shea, Jordan Beyer, Hannes Delcroix; Jacob Bruun Larsen, Sander Berge, Josh Brownhill, Wilson Odobert; Jay Rodriguez, Zeki Amdouni.

Burnley vs Everton

17:01

Former Burnley boss Sean Dyche returns to Turf Moor for the first time since his departure last year. He does so with his Everton side on a three-match winning streak and looking to pull further clear of the relegation zone, in which the Clarets sit 19th and five points from safety. So, we are set for a crucial showdown at the bottom end of the Premier League table.

Burnley vs Everton

17:01

Hello everyone and welcome to live text coverage of the Premier League clash between Burnley and Everton.

Burnley vs Everton

17:00

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Burnley vs Everton

16:30

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…