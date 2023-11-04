Burnley vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

(Getty Images)

Burnley FC 0 - 1 Crystal Palace FC

15:49

Palace go in search of the second goal with Ayew and Schlupp sending balls into the box, but Burnley survive as the fourth official indicates there will be an additional two minutes at the end of this first half.

15:46

Gudmundsson whips a free-kick into the box from the right. Amdouni meets the delivery, but his header is lacking the required pace and direction and drifts behind for a goal-kick.

15:44

Burnley continue to ask questions as Brownhill sends a ball in from the left flank. The ball comes back to the midfielder, but he is ruled offside.

15:42

WHAT A TACKLE! Taylor picks out Koleosho with a lovely lofted ball to the left wing. The latter takes it in his stride and advances into the penalty area, but Andersen produces a perfectly timed sliding challenge to deny him a shot on goal.

15:39

Koleosho looks to make things happen again down the left flank. He tries to send the ball into the box, but Ward is well-placed to deflect it behind for a corner.

15:38

There are 10 minutes of the first half remaining at Turf Moor. Palace still lead by a goal to nil, but Burnley have responded well to conceding. Can they respond before the break?

15:36

Palace look to build down the left flank as they seek a second goal. But their momentum stalls when Schlupp is penalised for bundling Vitinho over.

15:35

Those were positive signs for Burnley to build on. They made a strong start to the game, only for a defensive mistake to result in them falling behind. But there is still plenty of time for them to turn things around.

15:33

JUST WIDE! Burnley threaten with Koleosho leading the charge. Although Palace deal with the initial threat, the hosts continue to push. Taylor whips in a cross that is met by Gudmundsson, but his header goes just the wrong side of the right post.

15:31

Of course, there is a long way to go in this contest. But as things stand, Kompany would become the second manager after Mick McCarthy to lose each of his first six away Premier League games.

15:29

Burnley try to respond and Vitinho sends an inviting ball into the box. But none of his team-mates are on his wavelength and it drifts aimlessly behind for a goal-kick.

15:27

Against the run of play, Palace take the lead at Turf Moor. Burnley had been on top for most of the opening 22 minutes but, in the blink of an eye, they find themselves trailing.

15:25

Assist Jordan Pierre Ayew

15:23

Burnley have conceded the most first-half goals in Premier League games this season with 11. However, Palace have scored the fewest in the opening 45 minutes of matches with just one.

15:22

VAR did have an additional look at Edouard's challenge on Trafford. However, they eventually decide it was worthy of just a yellow card and nothing more. The Palace striker can count himself fortunate.

Burnley vs Crystal Palace

15:18

Yellow Card Odsonne Édouard

15:17

The hosts send a long ball over the top of the Palace defence. But there is just too much pace as it evades Koleosho down the left flank.

15:14

Burnley threaten again as Gudmundsson sends a deep cross towards the far post. Amdouni looks to latch onto the ball, but Ward tracks the flight well to nod behind for a corner.

15:13

Palace arrived at Turf Moor of the back of two straight defeats; as many as in their previous 11 Premier League matches. The Eagles will be desperately seeking a response today.

15:11

The hosts have enjoyed over 60 per cent of possession so far and threaten down the left with Koleosho looking for a team-mate in the box. However, Doucoure anticipates the danger well and intercepts the ball.

15:09

Burnley are aiming to avoid becoming the first side in English top-flight history to lose each of their opening six home games in a season. But the Clarets certainly mean business so far today.

15:08

Palace are living dangerously early on as they try to play out from a goal-kick. However, Burnley are quick to press their opponents and it takes an important Andersen intervention to prevent the hosts from scoring.

15:07

Just wide! Burnley make a purposeful start and Gudmundsson's cross is met by Amdouni, who directs his header narrowly wide of the left post.

15:04

Referee Peter Bankes blows his whistle and the match is under way!

14:58

The teams are making their way out onto the field and kick-off is fast approaching at Turf Moor.

14:50

As for Palace, Hodgson names an unchanged starting XI from last weekend's loss to Tottenham. Johnstone and Ayew start after signing new contracts earlier this week, while Mitchell has shaken off a knock to keep his place at left-back. Eze returns on the bench after a hamstring injury, but the game is too soon for Michael Olise.

14:46

Kompany makes three changes from last weekend's defeat at Bournemouth. Beyer has shaken off a knee problem to start in defence, while Brownhill and Rodriguez also come into the XI. Josh Cullen serves a one-match suspension, while Lyle Foster misses out again through illness. Roberts returns from a ban on the bench.

14:34

As for 13th-place Palace, they could move into the top half with a win today. Roy Hodgson's side endured a winless October, picking up just one point from their three matches and suffering back-to-back defeats. But they have collected seven points from their last four top-flight visits to Turf Moor.

14:34

Vincent Kompany's Burnley have endured a difficult start on their return to the Premier League. Currently occupying 19th place, the Clarets have lost each of their five home matches this term and are on a four-game losing streak across all competitions. However, victory here could lift them out of the relegation zone.

14:34

SUBS: Remi Matthews, Nathaniel Clyne, Rob Holding, Chris Richards, Naouirou Ahamada, Eberechi Eze, Jairo Riedewald, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Matheus Franca.

14:34

CRYSTAL PALACE (4-2-3-1): Sam Johnstone; Joel Ward, Joachim Andersen, Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell; Cheick Oumar Doucoure, Jefferson Lerma; Jordan Ayew, Will Hughes, Jeffrey Schlupp; Odsonne Edouard.

14:34

SUBS: Arijanet Muric, Connor Roberts, Hannes Delcroix, Han-Noah Massengo, Nathan Redmond, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Wilson Odobert, Mike Tresor, Anass Zaroury.

14:34

BURNLEY (4-3-3): James Trafford; Vitinho, Jordan Beyer, Dara O'Shea, Charlie Taylor; Johann Gudmundsson, Sander Berge, Josh Brownhill; Luca Koleosho, Mohamed Zeki Amdouni, Jay Rodriguez.

14:34

Hello everyone and welcome to live text coverage of the Premier League clash between Burnley and Crystal Palace at Turf Moor.

14:00

14:30

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.