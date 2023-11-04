Burnley vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

(Action Images via Reuters)

Jeffrey Schlupp and Tyrick Mitchell scored as Crystal Palace gave Burnley their sixth consecutive home defeat this season with a 2-0 victory on Saturday, the Eagles’ first win in four Premier League games.

Roy Hodgson’s side climbed provisionally into 10th in the table on 15 points after 11 games, while Vincent Kompany’s beleaguered Clarets, who have yet to win at Turf Moor this campaign, remained firmly in the drop zone with four points.

The home side started well but it was Crystal Palace who got on the scoreboard when Burnley’s dawdling defender Jordan Beyer lost possession to Jordan Ayew and he raced into the box to cross to fellow Ghanaian Schlupp for a tap-in.

Mitchell doubled Palace’s lead in the 94th with a left-footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

Burnley’s best chance came a few minutes before the interval when Luca Koleosho raced on to a long pass before a last-ditch sliding tackle from Joachim Andersen halted what had looked like a certain goal.

Crystal Palace move into the top half of the Premier League table after a 2-0 victory at Burnley. Although on the back foot for most of the first 22 minutes, the Eagles took the lead against the run of play through Jeffrey Schlupp. Roy Hodgson's side then wrapped up the points in stoppage time when Eberechi Eze set up Tyrick Mitchell to put the game beyond the hosts. Burnley become the first side in English top-flight history to lose each of their opening six home games in a season. The Clarets will desperately seek a response away at Arsenal next Saturday, with Palace hosting Everton on the same day. That's all for today. Thank you for joining us. Until next time, goodbye!

FULL-TIME: BURNLEY 0-2 CRYSTAL PALACE

Assist Eberechi Oluchi Eze

We are into the first of five additional minutes of stoppage time at the end of this game. Can Palace hold on or can Burnley snatch a dramatic equaliser?

Yellow Card Joachim Christian Andersen

Substitution Jóhann Berg Guðmundsson Jacob Bruun Larsen

CHANCE! Burnley seek the equaliser and O'Shea meets a cross into the box from the right wing. His downward header is creeping into the bottom corner, but Johnstone gets down well to keep it out.

Yellow Card Jefferson Andrés Lerma Solís

There is a concern for Palace as Edouard stays down and is in need of attention. The visitors will hope he is fine to continue, but will surely ready a substitute for if not.

Substitution Louis Jordan Beyer Mike Trésor Ndayishimiye

Substitution Odsonne Édouard Christopher Jeffrey Richards

The hosts continue to threaten and Odobert embarks on a strong run down the left before drilling the ball towards goal. It is threatening to sneak in at the far post and Johnstone is forced to push it away.

GOOD SAVE! Rodriguez loses his marker to meet Gudmunsson's corner at the near post. He heads the ball towards well, but Johnstone produces a smart reflex save to keep it out.

Worth a go! After Burnley attack down the left flank, Brownhill has time and space to let fly from 25 yards. His fierce effort is on target and Johnstone is forced to turn it over.

Substitution Luca Warrick Daeovie Koleosho Wilson Serge Eric Odobert

Substitution Mohamed Zeki Amdouni Nathan Daniel Jerome Redmond

Gudmundsson whips a long ball forward that Amdouni and Rodriguez help towards Keleosho on the left. The winger tries his luck from a tight angle, but his effort is always rising.

Palace are looking comfortable as we approach the final quarter of an hour at Turf Moor. The visitors are neatly knocking the ball around and maintaining possession.

It will be interesting to see whether Burnley follow suit and turn to the bench. The hosts are looking for inspiration in their quest to turn this deficit around.

We are into the final quarter of the game at Turf Moor. Palace are still leading by a goal to nil and looking fairly comfortable at the moment.

Substitution Joel Edward Philip Ward Nathaniel Edwin Clyne

Substitution Jeffrey Schlupp Naouirou Mohamed Ahamada

Burnley have scored just eight goals in the Premier League this season, with only bottom side Sheffield United netting fewer times (seven). The Clarets must address that if they are going to take anything from this game.

OFFSIDE, NO GOAL! Burnley have the ball in the net as Koleosho cuts inside and lets fly. His tame effort is latched onto by Rodriguez, who clinically sweeps the ball into the roof of the net. However, his joy is cut short by the offside flag and it was definitely the right call by the linesman.

There is a concern for the hosts with Berge moving a little gingerly. The midfielder and his team-mates will be hoping he can shake it off.

CHANCE! Burnley threaten with Koleosho leading their charge from the left once more. He cuts the ball back for Gudmundsson, who looks to help it towards goal, but it drifts just wide of the right post.

Substitution Cheick Oumar Doucouré Eberechi Oluchi Eze

As things stand, Palace will climb into the top half of the Premier League table with victory here. But they must maintain their concentration levels and discipline throughout the remainder of this contest.

A patient build-up from Burnley culminates in O'Shea crossing from the right flank. Rodriguez meets it on the turn, but cannot direct his header towards the target.

Palace continue to maintain their defensive discipline. Gudmundsson looks to switch the play towards Koleosho, but Ward is alert and intercepts for the visitors.

Burnley look to launch an early threat in the second half as Rodriguez flicks on a long ball towards Koleosho, but Andersen gets across well to make a neatly timed sliding intervention.

Palace are without a win in each of their last five league meetings with Burnley. But as things stand, the Eagles are on course to end that streak today.

The referee blows his whistle and Palace get the ball rolling again in the second half.

Despite their positive display, Kompany will be urging his Burnley players to demonstrate a stronger clinical edge. Despite registering eight shots, just one was on target during the opening 45 minutes. They must address that upon the resumption of this contest.

Palace are in front at the halfway mark at Turf Moor. Burnley dominated the opening 20 minutes, but were caught out soon after as a defensive lapse culminated in Ayew squaring the ball for Schlupp to apply the finishing touch at the far post. The hosts have responded well, but trail at the break.

Yellow Card Jordan Pierre Ayew

HALF-TIME: BURNLEY 0-1 CRYSTAL PALACE

Good try! Burnley look to equalise before the break and take a quick free-kick on the edge of the penalty area. Koleosho lets fly and Johnstone is forced to push his effort to safety.

Yellow Card Addji Keaninkin Marc-Israel Guéhi

Palace go in search of the second goal with Ayew and Schlupp sending balls into the box, but Burnley survive as the fourth official indicates there will be an additional two minutes at the end of this first half.

Gudmundsson whips a free-kick into the box from the right. Amdouni meets the delivery, but his header is lacking the required pace and direction and drifts behind for a goal-kick.

Burnley continue to ask questions as Brownhill sends a ball in from the left flank. The ball comes back to the midfielder, but he is ruled offside.

15:42

WHAT A TACKLE! Taylor picks out Koleosho with a lovely lofted ball to the left wing. The latter takes it in his stride and advances into the penalty area, but Andersen produces a perfectly timed sliding challenge to deny him a shot on goal.

Koleosho looks to make things happen again down the left flank. He tries to send the ball into the box, but Ward is well-placed to deflect it behind for a corner.

There are 10 minutes of the first half remaining at Turf Moor. Palace still lead by a goal to nil, but Burnley have responded well to conceding. Can they respond before the break?

Palace look to build down the left flank as they seek a second goal. But their momentum stalls when Schlupp is penalised for bundling Vitinho over.

Those were positive signs for Burnley to build on. They made a strong start to the game, only for a defensive mistake to result in them falling behind. But there is still plenty of time for them to turn things around.

JUST WIDE! Burnley threaten with Koleosho leading the charge. Although Palace deal with the initial threat, the hosts continue to push. Taylor whips in a cross that is met by Gudmundsson, but his header goes just the wrong side of the right post.

Of course, there is a long way to go in this contest. But as things stand, Kompany would become the second manager after Mick McCarthy to lose each of his first six away Premier League games.

Burnley try to respond and Vitinho sends an inviting ball into the box. But none of his team-mates are on his wavelength and it drifts aimlessly behind for a goal-kick.

Against the run of play, Palace take the lead at Turf Moor. Burnley had been on top for most of the opening 22 minutes but, in the blink of an eye, they find themselves trailing.

Assist Jordan Pierre Ayew

Burnley have conceded the most first-half goals in Premier League games this season with 11. However, Palace have scored the fewest in the opening 45 minutes of matches with just one.

VAR did have an additional look at Edouard's challenge on Trafford. However, they eventually decide it was worthy of just a yellow card and nothing more. The Palace striker can count himself fortunate.

Yellow Card Odsonne Édouard

The hosts send a long ball over the top of the Palace defence. But there is just too much pace as it evades Koleosho down the left flank.

Burnley threaten again as Gudmundsson sends a deep cross towards the far post. Amdouni looks to latch onto the ball, but Ward tracks the flight well to nod behind for a corner.

Palace arrived at Turf Moor of the back of two straight defeats; as many as in their previous 11 Premier League matches. The Eagles will be desperately seeking a response today.

The hosts have enjoyed over 60 per cent of possession so far and threaten down the left with Koleosho looking for a team-mate in the box. However, Doucoure anticipates the danger well and intercepts the ball.

Burnley are aiming to avoid becoming the first side in English top-flight history to lose each of their opening six home games in a season. But the Clarets certainly mean business so far today.

Palace are living dangerously early on as they try to play out from a goal-kick. However, Burnley are quick to press their opponents and it takes an important Andersen intervention to prevent the hosts from scoring.

Just wide! Burnley make a purposeful start and Gudmundsson's cross is met by Amdouni, who directs his header narrowly wide of the left post.

Referee Peter Bankes blows his whistle and the match is under way!

The teams are making their way out onto the field and kick-off is fast approaching at Turf Moor.

As for Palace, Hodgson names an unchanged starting XI from last weekend's loss to Tottenham. Johnstone and Ayew start after signing new contracts earlier this week, while Mitchell has shaken off a knock to keep his place at left-back. Eze returns on the bench after a hamstring injury, but the game is too soon for Michael Olise.

Kompany makes three changes from last weekend's defeat at Bournemouth. Beyer has shaken off a knee problem to start in defence, while Brownhill and Rodriguez also come into the XI. Josh Cullen serves a one-match suspension, while Lyle Foster misses out again through illness. Roberts returns from a ban on the bench.

As for 13th-place Palace, they could move into the top half with a win today. Roy Hodgson's side endured a winless October, picking up just one point from their three matches and suffering back-to-back defeats. But they have collected seven points from their last four top-flight visits to Turf Moor.

Vincent Kompany's Burnley have endured a difficult start on their return to the Premier League. Currently occupying 19th place, the Clarets have lost each of their five home matches this term and are on a four-game losing streak across all competitions. However, victory here could lift them out of the relegation zone.

SUBS: Remi Matthews, Nathaniel Clyne, Rob Holding, Chris Richards, Naouirou Ahamada, Eberechi Eze, Jairo Riedewald, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Matheus Franca.

CRYSTAL PALACE (4-2-3-1): Sam Johnstone; Joel Ward, Joachim Andersen, Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell; Cheick Oumar Doucoure, Jefferson Lerma; Jordan Ayew, Will Hughes, Jeffrey Schlupp; Odsonne Edouard.

SUBS: Arijanet Muric, Connor Roberts, Hannes Delcroix, Han-Noah Massengo, Nathan Redmond, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Wilson Odobert, Mike Tresor, Anass Zaroury.

BURNLEY (4-3-3): James Trafford; Vitinho, Jordan Beyer, Dara O'Shea, Charlie Taylor; Johann Gudmundsson, Sander Berge, Josh Brownhill; Luca Koleosho, Mohamed Zeki Amdouni, Jay Rodriguez.

Hello everyone and welcome to live text coverage of the Premier League clash between Burnley and Crystal Palace at Turf Moor.

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.