Burnley vs Arsenal LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Burnley vs Arsenal LIVE!

The fight for the title meets the fight for survival today at Turf Moor as 19th-placed Burnley host an Arsenal side once again gunning for Premier League glory. With Liverpool easing past Brentford in the lunchtime kick-off, Mikel Arteta’s side know they need a win just to stay within two points of the the pace being set by the Reds.

Arsenal sides of recent years have struggled against the Clarets, winning just two of their last six meetings, and Arteta’s bunch will know that victory here is essential to continuing their march towards silverware. On a run of four consecutive wins, and off the back of a six-goal rout away to West Ham, the Gunners head to the north-west full of confidence. Arteta, unsurprisingly, has named an unchanged starting lineup, with Emile Smith Rowe back on the bench after injury.

The same cannot be said of Vincent Kompany’s Burnley, who possess the worst home record in the division with just a single win in their own backyard all season. Follow Burnley vs Arsenal LIVE via Standard Sport’s match blog, featuring expert analysis from our reporter Simon Collings at the ground!

Liverpool have eased past Brentford in the lunchtime kick-off, picking up a 4-1 win at the Gtech Community Stadium.

It means Jurgen Klopp’s side are, for now, five points clear at the top. Arsenal need a win this afternoon just to get that gap back to two.

Manchester City, currently level on points with the Gunners, host Chelsea this evening.

Arsenal youngsters not involved

Ethan Nwaneri and Reuell Walters both miss out on the Arsenal squad this afternoon.

The pair both trained with the first team yesterday, but picked up slight niggles that have ruled them out.

Arteta addresses talk of Cuesta exit

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta would not stand in the way of any member of his backroom staff from moving on for a head coach’s job, amid Norwich’s interested in hiring Carlos Cuesta.

The Canaries are understood to be admirers of Cuesta and they would consider moving for him in the summer if they parted ways with current boss David Wagner.

Cuesta is only 28 but he has impressed as part of Arsenal’s backroom team and was promoted to the role of assistant in the summer following Steve Round’s departure.

“If that’s their will? You cannot [stop them],” Arteta told reporters. “I wouldn’t, no.”

He added: “So obviously it is our responsibility, my responsibility, when you see talent, when you see that level of passion and enthusiasm in people, to give them the chance as well to show what they can deliver.

“When other clubs try to get them it’s a really good sign that they’re doing a really good job and that we have the right people here.”

Simon Collings at Turf Moor

Arsenal hoping for more of the same this afternoon!

"They have been in brilliant form since coming back from that break in Dubai."



🗣 @sr_collings gives his pre-match thoughts as Arsenal look to make it five wins on the bounce.



LIVE: https://t.co/9YxHaLjr5H #BURARS pic.twitter.com/yLUU1eCTHe — Standard Sport (@standardsport) February 17, 2024

Arteta keeps the faith

No surprise after last week’s 6-0 win at West Ham that Mikel Arteta has gone with an unchanged side.

Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu still not fit enough to make the squad, but Emile Smith Rowe is named on the bench.

Leandro Trossard leads the line once again, with Jakub Kiwior at left-back.

Burnley team news

Starting XI: Trafford, Assignon, O'Shea, Esteve, Delcroix, Ramsey, Berge, Brownhill, Odobert, Fofana, Amdouni

Subs: Taylor, Cork, Gudmundsson, Rodriguez, Benson, Vitinho, Cullen, Bruun Larsen, Muric

Arsenal team news

Starting XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Rice, Odegaard, Havertz; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli

Subs: Ramsdale, Cedric, Sweet, Bandeira, Elneny, Jorginho, Nelson, Smith Rowe, Nketiah

Team news coming up...

Stand by!

We’re going to get all the team news from Turf Moor in the next few minutes.

Sounds like there will be no Gabriel Jesus or Takehiro Tomiyasu for Arsenal.

Arsenal ready for Neto battle

13:51 , Matt Verri

Arsenal target Pedro Neto could cost over £60million, with Wolves holding out for a club-record fee for the in-form 23-year-old forward.

Neto has produced two sensational performances against Manchester United and Chelsea this month and is attracting interest from big Premier League clubs.

Tottenham and Liverpool also among his admirers.

Wolves will demand more than the £53m they received from Manchester City for Matheus Nunes last summer.

The Molineux club have made well over £100m profit from player trading this season, which has put them in a strong position with Premier League profit and sustainability rules.

Neto will also still have three years left on his contract in the summer.

Gunners have arrived!

13:44 , Matt Verri

He’s not in this video, but Emile Smith Rowe has walked in with the Arsenal squad.

Midfielder is set to be back in the squad this afternoon.

The boys are in the building ✊



2️⃣0️⃣ minutes until team news pic.twitter.com/ditjUiD8D0 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 17, 2024

Odegaard sparks attacking revival

13:37 , Matt Verri

Arsenal have rediscovered their spark in attack, and it is no surprise Martin Odegaard is back to his best at the same time, writes Simon Collings.

The Norwegian has looked revitalised since the Gunners returned from their mid-season break to Dubai a month ago.

Arsenal have won all four of their games since then, scoring 16 goals in the process, and Odegaard has been at the heart of the revival.

The midfielder tormented West Ham last week, when Arsenal scored at least five times in a Premier League match for the second time this year. They haven’t done so in three League games in a calendar year since 2018.

A match Burnley is as good a chance as any to do it again against Vincent Kompany’s strugglers.

Read our full preview here!

Burnley in real trouble

13:28 , Matt Verri

Just one win in ten Premier League matches for Burnley.

They’ve only had three all season, with 13 points to their name from 24 matches. The Clarets sit 19th in the table, above Sheffield United only on goal difference.

Seven points off safety - already feels like time is running out for them to avoid relegation straight back to the Championship.

Arsenal full of confidence

13:20 , Matt Verri

The Gunners have got their title ambitions back on track with a run of four straight wins.

The most recent of those came last weekend, when Arsenal travelled to West Ham and came away with a 6-0 win, as David Moyes’ side were swept aside.

Mikel Arteta will be hoping for a similarly enjoyable away day this afternoon.

Arteta: Arsenal should be in running for Mbappe

13:12 , Matt Verri

Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal "always have to be in the conversation" when a player of Kylian Mbappe's quality is on the market.

Mbappe is leaving Paris Saint-Germain this summer when his contract expires and he has previously been linked with Arsenal after growing up idolising the club's record goalscorer, Thierry Henry.

"When there is a player of that calibre we always have to be in the conversation," said Arteta. "But as you said it looks in a different way."

Pressed if Arsenal are, in fact, in the conversation to sign Mbappe this summer, Arteta replied: "I am not! Maybe [Arsenal sporting director] Edu and the owners are, but I am not in those conversations until the last stage."

Arsenal have become one of the most exciting projects in Europe, given the core of their squad is so young, and it is why Arteta believes they should be competing to sign world-class players.

"Exactly. Why not? If we want to be the best team, we are going to need the best talent and the best players, that is for sure," he said.

Stage is set!

13:05 , Matt Verri

Sun isn’t exactly shining over Turf Moor this afternoon...

Standard Sport prediction

12:55 , Matt Verri

Arsenal will have eyes on Liverpool’s trip to Brentford in the lunchtime kick-off but this should be a fairly routine three points for themselves on Saturday.

The Gunners ran out 3-1 winners in the reverse fixture and it should be more of the same up north.

Arsenal to win, 2-0.

Arsenal team news

12:47 , Matt Verri

Thomas Partey is out of Arsenal’s trip to Burnley this afternoon but could be back in action in a few weeks.

The midfielder has not played since October due to a thigh injury, but Gunners boss Mikel Arteta says he is “progressing really well”.

Emile Smith Rowe (ankle), Fabio Vieira (groin), Gabriel Jesus (knee), Oleksandr Zinchenko (calf) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf) all missed the 6-0 win over West Ham last week, but are close to comebacks.

“The update is that some of them have been progressing better than others. We have a training session today,” Arteta said on Friday morning.

“Some of them have done a few bits this week. I’m positive that hopefully we’re gonna get a few back for tomorrow.”

Predicted Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli

Burnley team news

12:41 , Matt Verri

Burnley hope to be able to call upon defender Charlie Taylor again, having been sidelined since early January with a shoulder injury.

Elsewhere, Jordan Beyer is still a week or so away. Luca Koleosho and Nathan Redmond are long-term injuries.

How to watch Burnley vs Arseanl

12:35 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, the game will not be televised live as it lands during the 3pm Saturday blackout.

Free highlights: The Sky Sports app and YouTube channel will show highlights from 5.15pm with Match of the Day broadcasting on BBC One at 10.30pm.

Live stream: You can follow all the action this afternoon right here with us!

Good afternoon!

12:29 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Burnley vs Arsenal!

Big, big game at both ends of the Premier League table. Burnley are looking to drag themselves towards safety, even if that remains a long way off, while the Gunners know a win is pivotal if they are to remain firmly in the title race.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 3pm GMT from Turf Moor. Stay with us!