Burnley v Brighton: Pick of the stats

Here are the key facts and figures before Saturday's game between Burnley and Brighton in the Premier League.

Burnley have won just one of their last seven Premier League meetings with Brighton (D4 L2), a 3-0 win at the Amex Stadium in February 2022.

Brighton failed to score in just two of their 41 Premier League games in 2023, netting in a club record 32 consecutive league games last year. In 2024, the Seagulls have failed to score in more different Premier League games than any other side, as they have not scored in six of their 12 games so far.

Only Manchester City (12) have scored more goals from outside the box in the Premier League this season than Burnley (9), with a league-high 28% of the Clarets’ goals this term coming from distance (9/32).

Brighton have made 119 changes to their starting XI in the Premier League this season, 33 more than any other side. Their current rate of 3.84 changes per game is the highest in a single campaign in Premier League history.

Burnley concede an average of 2.2 goals per game in the Premier League with James Trafford in goal this season (62 in 28 games), compared to 1.3 with Arijanet Muric between the sticks (5 in 4).