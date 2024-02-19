Burnley v Arsenal: Fan views

Your views banner

We asked you for your thoughts on Saturday's Premier League match between Burnley and Arsenal. Here are some of your comments...

Burnley fans

Francis: You would never think that Vincent Kompany was a world-class defender with the defensive team he has assembled. No structure, no leaders, no fight, no ideas. Unforced errors all over the place starting from Trafford, whose distribution is terrible. Woeful performance - again.

Jason: Words are insufficient to express emotions following the worst performance I have ever seen from a team in claret and blue. The gulf in class was beyond belief. The future of Burnley cannot be based on this team and manager. Get rid of the manager now and offload players in the summer before going again in the Championship.

Dave: Completely outclassed in every department. Brownhill v Rice? Ramsey v Odegaard? Please bring on the Championship now - we are so far out of our depth we are drowning. No shots on target in 90 minutes... at home. Doubt that the Arsenal defenders needed a shower.

Arsenal fans

Phil: Ruthless. Turf Moor is a difficult place to go to and, in the past, it could easily have been a banana skin for us , but the early goal set the tempo. Great all-round team performance - even in the last few minutes all the players were running and chasing back where needed to make sure Burnley didn't score.

Dan: We were incredible. Saka is now making the case for the best right winger in the world and our defence is so consistent. After last season we should start believing about winning the league because we can go the distance.

Gordon: Arsenal are working as a team and working hard to win games. No single "star", rather a team. The goals are spread across the frontline, they have the best and most consistent defence in the league, with both central defenders contributing goals. Arsenal are showing they are a team.