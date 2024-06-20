Burnley have talks with former Manchester United striker in search for Vincent Kompany’s replacement

VI and De Telegraaf are reporting that Burnley have held talks with Ruud Van Nistelrooij about taking over from Vincent Kompany as their head coach. The former PSV man has been out of a head coaching role since leaving the Dutch side in May 2023. Burnley saw former Anderlecht head coach Kompany swap Lancashire for Bavaria as he moved to German giants Bayern Munich.

It is understood that the former Real Madrid and Manchester United forward is not the only candidate that Burnley have spoken to for the vacancy. Kompany was able to help them achieve an instant return to the Premier League after relegation and the hopes will be to appoint someone who can do the same, but this time be able to keep the side in the top flight of English football.

During his time in charge of PSV, the former striker averaged just over two points per game in the 50 matches that he was in charge. He also led the side to win the Dutch Cup during his time in charge.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson