Burnley submit offer for Clermont’s Mory Diaw, Nantes in the race

Antoine Kombouaré has already publically confirmed that Alban Lafont (25) will be allowed to leave FC Nantes this summer. L’Équipe understands that Clermont Foot’s Mory Diaw (30) is being considered as a possible replacement, however, they may face competition from England.

Diaw, despite Clermont Foot’s relegation to Ligue 2, had another strong season in goal and it is expected that he won’t make the drop to France’s second tier. The Senegal international (two caps) is already garnering attention, notably from Nantes, who narrowly avoided relegation themselves.

The goalkeeper is valued at around €2m by Clermont, a very reasonable sum for an international-level goalkeeper. Les Canaris have already submitted Diaw a contract offer, which for now has been refused. He expects a higher off from the Breton club.

Nantes may face strong competition, not only domestically in the form of RC Lens, but also internationally. L’Équipe understands that Burnley are interested and have even submitted an offer to Clermont Foot. A Serie A side, as well as Saudi clubs, are also interested.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle