Burnley Showing Interest In Teen Talent On Celtic’s Radar

Burnley are showing interest in signing Celtic target Aiden McGinlay from Queen’s Park, according to the Daily Record.

The 17-year-old forward came through the academy ranks of Partick Thistle before joining Queen’s Park last summer.

McGinlay’s performances for the Queen’s Park youth side have earned him admirers ahead of the summer transfer window.

Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic have noted his form and are keeping an eye on him, while he had a trial at Ipswich before joining Queen’s Park and remains on the Tractor Boys’ radar.

Now it has been claimed that Championship outfit Burnley are interested in signing McGinlay.

Burnley have spotted the development of the Queen’s Park talent and keen to put themselves in the mix to be his new home.

The English side may have to battle Celtic for his signature, but Queen’s Park are not keen on losing McGinlay.

It is suggested that Queen’s Park are looking to lock down McGinlay on a new contract.