Burnley relegated from EPL after just one season because of loss at Tottenham

Associated Press
·1 min read
  • Burnley players alongside manager Vincent Kompany stand dejected after their relegations was confirmed, following the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Saturday May 11, 2024. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)
  • Burnley's Zeki Amdouni stands dejected at the final whistle following the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Saturday May 11, 2024. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)
  • Burnley's Lorenz Assignon reacts after a challenge during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Saturday May 11, 2024. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)
  • Tottenham Hotspur's Micky van de Ven celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Saturday May 11, 2024. (John Walton/PA via AP)
  • Tottenham Hotspur's Micky van de Ven scoring his sides second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Saturday May 11, 2024. (John Walton/PA via AP)
  • Tottenham Hotspur's Pedro Porro celebrates scoring his sides first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Saturday May 11, 2024. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)
LONDON (AP) — Burnley was relegated from the English Premier League after Micky van de Ven’s 82nd-minute goal earned Tottenham a 2-1 comeback victory on Saturday.

Vincent Kompany’s Burnley had to claim all three points to keep alive its faint hopes of avoiding an immediate return to the Championship.

Jacob Bruun Larsen’s 25th-minute opener gave the visitors hope in north London, but Pedro Porro equalized seven minutes later with a powerful strike.

While Burnley was anticipated to finish strongly in pursuit of taking its Premier League survival bid to the final day, the opposite occurred.

After Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou watched his side squander a number of chances, a tactical switch-up — with Van de Ven moved out to left back — paid off when the Netherlands defender curled home a fine finish with eight minutes left.

It ensured Burnley went back to the second tier but also kept Tottenham in the hunt for Champions League qualification by trimming the gap to fourth-placed Aston Villa to four points. Both teams have two games remaining.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer