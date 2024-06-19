Burnley, Preston And Coventry Hugely Interested In Defender

Preston North End, Coventry City and Burnley are interested in signing RWD Molenbeek defender Ilay Camara in the ongoing transfer window.

The 21-year-old Belgian has two years left on his contract but is expected to leave Molenbeek this summer.

He is attracting serious interest from clubs in England, where as many as three Championship clubs are interested in signing him this summer, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Burnley are pushing to sign the right-back in the ongoing transfer window.

The Clarets are preparing for life in the Championship after getting relegated from the Premier League last season.

Burnley are pushing to sign Camara as they look to build a squad to get straight back up in the upcoming campaign.

Preston and Coventry are the other two Championship clubs who are interested in getting their hands on him.

He is also attracting interest from France where Reims are eyeing making a move for the right-back this summer.

The 21-year-old clocked a total of 35 appearances for Molenbeek over the course of the recent season and chipped in with seven assists.