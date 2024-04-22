'Burnley are not totally out of it'

The Telegraph's Luke Edwards believes Burnley have a "free hit" in terms of fighting for Premier League survival because everyone has "assumed they're down for weeks".

Vincent Kompany's team thumped Sheffield United 4-1 on Saturday to move within three points of safety with four games left to play.

"Burnley are not totally out of it," Edwards told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"We have to qualify and quantify that result as Chris Wilder has basically said his side have given up this season.

"But they've got a chance. The problem is I think they've probably left it a little too late.

"They'll feel aggrieved, as Vincent Kompany has said, that there was some games earlier in the season they can feel a little bit hard done by. I still think it's a big ask.

"I can just see Everton and Nottingham Forest having enough. They'll pick up enough points to keep themselves up

"Burnley had to win, they have done, and they're still fighting - just as Luton are.

"We've all assumed they're down for weeks and it's almost a free hit for them now.

"It will be the team that copes with the pressure the best that will stay up."

