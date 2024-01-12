Late VAR drama costs Burnley dearly as Luton Town leave with a point

Carlton Morris equalises for Luton in stoppage time - Getty Images/Gareth Copley

The psychological damage inflicted by Carlton Morris’ controversial 92nd minute equaliser on Burnley may prove to have a more lasting effect than even the loss of two points at Turf Moor.

Morris levelled when he rose to meet Alfie Doughty’s left-wing cross, with a fairly lengthy VAR check required to deny Burnley claims that their keeper James Trafford had been fouled by Elijah Adebayo as he tried to gather.

It had appeared that Zeki Amdouini’s first half goal had breathed fresh belief into Vincent Kompany’s hopes of Premier League survival and victory would have hauled his team to within a point of Luton and two of Everton.

Instead, with just four home league points this season - against Luton and Sheffield United who joined Burnley in promotion last term - the signs are not promising.

Burnley’s quest for goals had led them to agree a six-month loan deal for Chelsea’s David Datro Fofana, back from a half-season with Union Berlin, earlier in the day and it took the hosts just six minutes to show their newcomer why he is needed.

Amdouni slipped through a pass for Johann Berg Gudmundsson, only for the Icelandic winger to strike his attempt directly at goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski, a miss that looked like it might prove costly as the visitors took control.

Alfie Doughty’s cross was almost turned in at the far post by Adebayo before Ross Barkley, enjoying a renaissance in Luton’s midfield of late, took control.

His long pass to Chiedozie Ogbene ended with a return ball to Barkley and a shot which Trafford tipped over, before the Burnley keeper was forced to block an Ogbene shot at his near-post after another precise cross-field pass from Barkley.

The home team’s problems could have mounted, when striker Lyle Foster needed lengthy treatment after a challenge from Teden Mengi and Barkley continued to dominate, finding Ogbene with another sublime pass in a move which ended with Albert Sambi Lokonga mis-hitting from a promising position.

A curling shot just over from Wilson Odobert finally energised a Turf Moor crowd that had seen their side lose nine of their 10 home league games to date.

And it proved a warning Luton failed to heed as, on 36 minutes, they trailed after Foster broke from inside his own half, passing wide to Odobert whose cross from the by-line was turned in by Amdouni from eight yards.

The ball may have taken a slight touch off Gudmundsson on its way past Kaminski, and the Burnley man certainly played his part in distracting the Luton keeper as he attempted to block the shot.

Looking to extend their control, Burnley threatened soon after the restart with full-back Vitinho cutting in from the right and shooting directly at Kaminski, who held comfortably and Foster came within inches of playing Amdouni clear for what could well have been his second.

Andros Townsend’s attack ended in a corner, via a Trafford tip from Ogbene’s header, as Luton sought a way into the game and the two set-pieces that followed tested the Burnley defence.

It was a rare moment of danger posed by Luton who were keen not to lose ground in the goal difference, as well as points, column but Burnley were made to pay for a string of missed half-chances; the closest to a second Burnley goal having come from Odobert’s shot, which took a wicked deflection off Mengi and forced Kaminski into a scrambling save.

