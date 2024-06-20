Burnley hold talks with Ruud van Nistelrooy over manager vacancy

Ruud van Nistelrooy has been out of work since resigning as PSV Eindhoven coach last year - Getty Iamges/Vincent Mignott

Ruud van Nistlerooy has held talks with Burnley about their vacant manager’s job.

Burnley are looking for a new head coach after Vincent Kompany left last month to become Bayern Munich manager despite overseeing the Lancashire club’s relegation from the Premier League.

Former Manchester United striker Van Nistelrooy, 47, has been out of work since resigning as PSV Eindhoven coach with one match of the 2022/23 Eredivisie season left citing a lack of support at the Dutch club. He won the Dutch Cup in his sole season with the club.

Burnley have also interviewed the former Hull City head coach Liam Rosenior. Scott Parker, the former Bournemouth manager, and West Bromwich Albion’s Carlos Corberan are also thought to be candidates for the role.

Frank Lampard, who has also been linked with the post, now seems less likely to succeed Kompany.

Frank Lampard has also been linked with the job at Turf Moor - Getty Images/Steve Bardens

Van Nistelrooy is known to be keen to return to management and is interested in working in England, Spain or Germany, countries he played in during an illustrious playing career.

He scored 150 goals in 219 games for United between 2001 and 2006 when he became a firm favourite among fans at Old Trafford after arriving from PSV Eindhoven.

From there he joined Real Madrid after a falling out with Sir Alex Ferguson, scoring 64 goals in 96 appearances for the Spanish giants, and also played for Hamburg and Malaga. Van Nistelrooy also scored 35 goals in 70 appearances for the Netherlands.

Kompany led Burnley to promotion in his debut season at the club only for the club to come straight back down after a disappointing campaign when the former Manchester City captain faced criticism for a lack of pragmatism.

His subsequent move to Bayern, after numerous other candidates had turned down the role, came as a shock to many.

