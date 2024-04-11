New Burnley blow in relegation fight with Vincent Kompany to serve touchline ban

(Nigel French/PA Wire)

Burnley have suffered another hit to their survival prospects, with the news that manager Vincent Kompany is to serve an immediate touchline ban.

The Clarets’ boss was sent-off from the dugout against Chelsea at the end of March, in an eventful 2-2 draw. The same match was also notable for the Blues having to respond days later to videos circulating of Conor Gallagher, which they said were “out of context”.

A statement from the FA clarified that Kompany has been fined £10,000 and given a two-match ban, with one to be served now and the other suspended until the end of the year.

During a hearing, Kompany “admitted his language and/or beaviour ... was improper and/or abusive and/or insulting towards a match official and/or questioned the integrity of [them],” the FA statement added.

It means Kompany will be absent as Burnley host Brighton and Hove Albion this coming weekend, as they bid to close the gap between themselves and 17th place in the Premier League table.

The Turf Moor club are currently 19th, six points from safety, with both Nottingham Forest and Luton sat on 25 points to Burnley’s 19.

Despite a recent improved run of one defeat in their last five league games, Kompany’s side have still struggled for wins - they’ve drawn three of those five - and have the worst home record in the top flight.

Kompany was named EFL and LMA Championship manager of the year last season as he led Burnley to promotion and the second-tier title, but has been unable to replicate those good results back in the Premier League.

So far, they have taken four wins from 32 games and scored just 32 times, with a huge game away to bottom club Sheffield United to come on 20 April and a potentially decisive final-day game at home to Nottingham Forest on 19 May - if they have accumulated enough points by then to close the gap to still be in with a shout of staying up.