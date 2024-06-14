Burnley Admire Croatian Boss Amid Manager Hunt

Burnley have massive admiration for former Lazio boss Igor Tudor, but it is unclear whether he would be keen on working in the Championship, according to the Daily Mail.

The Clarets are in the market for a new manager after Vincent Kompany left the club to join Bayern Munich as their new coach this summer.

Former Chelsea and Everton boss Frank Lampard has held talks with Burnley and even Liam Rosenior has emerged as a contender for the role.

Burnley are still looking at other candidates and are very keen to assess several options before making a decision.

It has been claimed that former Lazio boss Tudor is hugely admired within the Burnley hierarchy.

The Croatian is a coach the club are looking at and he is available after he left Lazio last week.

It would be considered a coup if Burnley managed to get their hands on the 46-year-old Croatian this summer.

However, it is unclear whether Tudor would be interested in managing in the Championship following stints at Marseille and Lazio.