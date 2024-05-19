Burnley 1-2 Nottingham Forest: What Nuno said

[Getty Images]

Nuno Espirito Santo says he will celebrate Premier League survival with "two or three beers" tonight.

Nottingham Forest can now look forward to another season in the top flight and – hopefully for them – one that will not come with the stress of a points deduction for breaching financial rules which kept them in the relegation scrap until the end.

"We are very happy and proud of the way we finished the season," said Nuno. "We all know how hard it is, how tough it was for all of us at the football club and it was important to finish on a high, winning and achieving what was the main objective when we arrived, Premier League status.

On joining in the middle of the season: "It was the first time as a coaching staff we joined a football club in the middle of the season and it was a new experience. We embraced the challenge as it was something new.

"But what we didn’t have and what we are getting now was what you normally achieve in the pre-season, the bond. We had to build our relationships through the season while competing, so when you asked me if it was hard it was because we didn’t have the chance to build the bond.

"Now we are starting to see the players trusting us more, trusting each other. Definitely it was the most difficult."