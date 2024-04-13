Burnley 1-1 Brighton: Arijanet Muric mistake denies Clarets win over Seagulls

Burnley have won just one of their last 14 Prmeier League matches [PA Media]

A calamitous mistake by goalkeeper Arijanet Muric prevented Burnley from securing a vital Premier League win over Brighton at Turf Moor.

One week after the Kosovan's mistake handed Everton a 1-0 victory over Vincent Kompany's side, Muric allowed a simple backpass from his team-mate Sander Berge to roll under his heel and into the net.

Josh Brownhill had given Burnley's chances of Premier League survival a glimmer of hope on 74 minutes when he nipped in to take advantage of a short backpass from Carlos Baleba and the ball cannoned in off the side of keeper Bart Verbruggen to give the home side the lead.

But just five minutes later Muric's error levelled proceedings and Burnley could not restore their advantage to take all three points.

The result leaves Brighton 10th in the Premier League while Burnley are still firmly rooted in the relegation zone, six points from safety.

