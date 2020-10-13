Burning questions for Michigan State basketball, including who takes Xavier Tillman's minutes?

The season that never truly ended left Tom Izzo and Michigan State basketball wondering: "what if it had continued."

Cassius Winston and Xavier Tillman had the Spartans playing as good as anyone in the country, their victory over Ohio State to close out the regular season giving them a share of a third straight Big Ten title. The Big Ten and NCAA tournaments looked to be stepping stones to a second consecutive Final Four and, potentially, Izzo’s second national title.

Instead there was no postseason, and Winston's and Tillman’s MSU careers came to an end amid a pandemic.

Which also leaves the Spartans with a number of uncertainties as the 2020-21 season begins with the first day of practice Wednesday. Here are five of the biggest questions MSU must answer going into the fall:

What is the schedule?

Teams are entering the start of workouts as administrators continue to put together schedules behind the scenes.

The NCAA issued a start Nov. 25 date for basketball. A little more than a month out, MSU still does not have its schedule finalized. Reports of beginning the season in Orlando as part of a preseason tournament continue to swirl, but how long things work out remains to be seen.

Teams must also prepare for disruptions in the season as various college football programs have been shut down for games or practices because of COVID-19 cases.

Can Rocket Watts replace Winston?

Watts — who averaged 9.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists as a freshman — is expected to replace the departing Winston, a two-time All-American point guard. And the developing combo guard presents a different style than his predecessor.

Winston was more of a facilitator first and scorer second early in his career, Watts is more of a volume shooter. Watts had seven games last season with 10-or-more shot attempts, including 20 in a comeback at Penn State. Winston had 14 games with double-digit shot attempts in his first two seasons, including just three as a freshman.

Watts also is wired differently than his fellow Detroit native, more of a natural alpha male on the court. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound sophomore's step-back jump shot is more in the mold of some of Izzo’s best scoring point guards such as Kalin Lucas and Keith Appling. Where he impressed the coaching staff last year was with his court vision and willingness to keep the ball moving within the flow of the offense.