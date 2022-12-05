Burning question: can Georgia or Ohio State limit explosive plays?

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs play the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff semifinals on Dec. 31. Both Georgia and Ohio State have explosive offenses.

However, both Georgia and Ohio State are coming off their worst defensive performances of the season.

Georgia just gave up 30 points and 502 passing yards to the LSU Tigers in the SEC championship. This season, LSU is not known for having an explosive passing offense, but the Tigers connected on three 30-yard plus passing touchdowns against Georgia. LSU averaged 9.4 yards per pass against Georgia.

Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jalen Carter dominated the SEC championship, but the Dawgs could not stop LSU’s passing attack consistently. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State got shredded in its 45-23 loss to Michigan. The Wolverines racked up 530 total yards on the Buckeyes. Ohio State tried to shut down Michigan’s running game in the first half, but got burned for three 45-yard plus passing touchdowns in the first half against the Wolverines.

The Buckeyes wisely backed off Michigan receivers in the second half. However, Ohio State allowed two 75-yard plus rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter to the Wolverines. Additionally, the Buckeyes failed to force a turnover against Michigan.

Which defense will step up in the CFP? Both defenses are quite talented. Georgia has allowed only 12.8 points per game this season. Ohio State isn’t too far behind. The Buckeyes allowed 19.3 points per game.

Ohio State may have a stronger pass rush than Georgia. The Buckeyes’ defense totaled 32 sacks. The Bulldogs finished with 26 sacks and played one more game than Ohio State. Both pass rushes will look to disrupt the opposing quarterback, but they will face excellent pass blocking offensive lines. Georgia gave up only seven sacks all season. Ohio State allowed just eight sacks.

Georgia’s defense tends to do a better job getting off the field than Ohio State’s defensive unit. The Dawgs allowed only 26.7% of third down attempts to be converted, which is third-best in the country.

The Buckeyes could simply ignore running the ball like LSU did against Georgia. No matter what happens, both defenses will face stout opposing offensive lines, good quarterbacks, and talented skill position players.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire