May 31—Ronald Wayne Burnett took first place recently in the recent Tennessee Senior Chess Championship at the Fair Park Senior Center.

He will represent Tennessee later this summer at the National Senior Tournament of Champions.

Peter Bereolos and Chris Chambers finished tied for second place.

Christopher Ferrante and Fheopatrict Patterson won the A & B categories.

Robert Poling won the C & D categories, while Anthony Craig took top honors in the E category.