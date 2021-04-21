Burnes whiffs 10 in 6 innings, Brewers blank Padres 6-0

  • Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Billy McKinney makes a diving catch for the out on San Diego Padres' Wil Myers during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    1/6

    Brewers Padres Baseball

    Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Billy McKinney makes a diving catch for the out on San Diego Padres' Wil Myers during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
  • Milwaukee Brewers' Billy McKinney, right, reacts with third base coach Jason Lane (40) after hitting a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    2/6

    Brewers Padres Baseball

    Milwaukee Brewers' Billy McKinney, right, reacts with third base coach Jason Lane (40) after hitting a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
  • San Diego Padres starting pitcher Chris Paddack tags out Milwaukee Brewers' Jackie Bradley Jr. during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    3/6

    Brewers Padres Baseball

    San Diego Padres starting pitcher Chris Paddack tags out Milwaukee Brewers' Jackie Bradley Jr. during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Milwaukee Brewers' Daniel Vogelbach (20) celebrates with teammate Corbin Burnes (39) after they both scored off a two-RBI double by Travis Shaw as San Diego Padres catcher Luis Campusano waits for the throw, right, during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    4/6

    Brewers Padres Baseball

    Milwaukee Brewers' Daniel Vogelbach (20) celebrates with teammate Corbin Burnes (39) after they both scored off a two-RBI double by Travis Shaw as San Diego Padres catcher Luis Campusano waits for the throw, right, during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
  • Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes works against a San Diego Padres batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    5/6

    Brewers Padres Baseball

    Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes works against a San Diego Padres batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
  • San Diego Padres second baseman Jurickson Profar can't field a ground ball hit for a single by Milwaukee Brewers' Corbin Burnes during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    6/6

    Brewers Padres Baseball

    San Diego Padres second baseman Jurickson Profar can't field a ground ball hit for a single by Milwaukee Brewers' Corbin Burnes during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Billy McKinney makes a diving catch for the out on San Diego Padres' Wil Myers during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Milwaukee Brewers' Billy McKinney, right, reacts with third base coach Jason Lane (40) after hitting a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Chris Paddack tags out Milwaukee Brewers' Jackie Bradley Jr. during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Milwaukee Brewers' Daniel Vogelbach (20) celebrates with teammate Corbin Burnes (39) after they both scored off a two-RBI double by Travis Shaw as San Diego Padres catcher Luis Campusano waits for the throw, right, during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes works against a San Diego Padres batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
San Diego Padres second baseman Jurickson Profar can't field a ground ball hit for a single by Milwaukee Brewers' Corbin Burnes during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
RICHARD J. MARCUS
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Corbin Burnes struck out 10 in six spotless innings, extending his incredible start to the season, and the Milwaukee Brewers blanked the short-handed San Diego Padres 6-0 on Tuesday night.

After four starts this year, Burnes has an unimaginable 40 strikeouts and no walks. He was already the only pitcher since 1900 to whiff 30 batters without issuing a free pass through his first three starts of a season.

“I have heard it from everyone in the clubhouse so it is kind of hard to escape it right now,” Burnes said. “We will kind of reflect on it tonight and enjoy it and then we are back at it tomorrow.”

Billy McKinney homered to spark a five-run third against Chris Paddack that included a two-run double by Travis Shaw and a two-run single from Omar Narváez. McKinney also made a diving catch in left field that likely saved two runs.

“It feels good keeping the game at zero right there,” McKinney said. “Just how well (Burnes) did, he deserved to put up a zero after his performance tonight.”

Jace Peterson went deep in the ninth against his original team.

Burnes (2-1), a native of Bakersfield in Southern California, lowered his ERA to a miniscule 0.37. He gave up four hits against a lineup missing Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr.

Three relievers finished the six-hitter. San Diego has dropped six of eight.

Milwaukee batted around against Paddack (1-2) in the third. He lasted five innings, giving up five runs (four unearned) and five hits while striking out seven.

McKinney led off the third with a home run to center field. With one out, Burnes reached safely on a fielding error by second baseman Jurickson Profar. Four batters later, with two outs and the bases loaded, Shaw ripped a fastball into the right-field corner to make it 3-0. Narváez followed with a sharp single to score two more.

“We've got two outs and there is a whole bunch of good at-bats,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “The Padres are a good team. They have good pitching, too, and they have a tough lineup. So you come in here and take a couple of games, it is a good series. A chance to sweep a series tomorrow is as much as you can ask for, for sure.”

With two outs in the fourth and Padres runners at the corners, McKinney made a diving catch on a full sprint of a curling line drive near the left-field corner hit by Wil Myers.

“It jammed him pretty good, so it was hanging up in the air. So I thought (McKinney) had a chance and then when he laid out and caught it, it was by far the play of the year," Burnes said. “We definitely had to grind out the fourth and fifth innings. I kind of lost the feel for the breaking stuff, which made it tough to put some guys away."

It was the second consecutive game the Padres offense has been flat. Machado and Tatis, both banged up, did not start. Tatis pinch-hit in the seventh and singled.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: SS Luis Urias was out of the lineup a night after leaving the game when he cramped up on his home run trot. Counsell said Urias has some discomfort in the back of his knee, where the hamstring connects, and is day to day. “It’s minor, but reason to be cautious,” Counsell said. ... 2B Kolten Wong (left oblique) is going full bore in his workouts and is on track to be activated during a weekend series at the Chicago Cubs.

Padres: LHP Adrian Morejon had Tommy John surgery performed by Dr. Neal S. ElAttrache, head physician for the Los Angeles Dodgers. ... Machado got the night off because he was banged up during an intense weekend series against the rival Los Angeles Dodgers. Tatis was on the bench to rest his left shoulder, which has given him trouble since spring training.

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Adrian Houser (1-2, 3.14 ERA) is scheduled to start the series finale Wednesday.

Padres: RHP Dinelson Lamet makes his season debut. The team has been bringing him along slowly after he left his last regular-season start of 2020 with elbow discomfort and missed the playoffs.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • CG: MIL@SD - 4/20/21

    Condensed Game: Billy McKinney homered and made a diving catch while Corbin Burnes struck out 10 to lead the Brewers to a 6-0 win over

  • 2021 NFL Draft: Mel Kiper Jr. predicts Bears will address offense in first two rounds

    The Chicago Bears will focus on offense in the 2021 NFL Draft, per ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.

  • LEADING OFF: Padres' Lamet set for return, Nats without Soto

    Dinelson Lamet is set for his season debut with the Padres after working back from elbow discomfort that caused him to miss the end of the 2020 season, including the playoffs. The right-hander was a breakout ace for San Diego last season, finishing fourth in NL Cy Young Award voting. The 2019 World Series champion Nationals were dealt yet another setback Tuesday when outfielder Juan Soto went on the 10-day injured list with a strained left shoulder.

  • Forty Strikeouts, Zero Walks

    George Bissell discusses Corbin Burnes’ historic early-season performance, Juan Soto’s shoulder injury and more in Wednesday’s Daily Dose. (Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports)

  • 2021 NFL Mock Draft: Patriots trade up for QB in ESPN's new projections

    If the Patriots want to trade up for a quarterback in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions might be a logical partner at pick No. 7 overall.

  • 2021 NFL Mock Draft

    Sports Pulse: Will the NFL draft coming up here are our predictions

  • Adrian Peterson is looking for a contender to give him a chance for a ring

    Adrian Peterson wants to play a 15th season for a chance to win a championship, but to do that, the running back needs to find a team to give him a chance. Peterson reiterated Tuesday what he said earlier this offseason: He is not ready to retire. Peterson, who turned 36 last month, has two [more]

  • 2021 NFL mock draft: Updated 1st-round projections with trades

    Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling updates his first-round projections for the 2021 NFL draft, complete with a few more big trades

  • Travis Shaw's two-run double

    Travis Shaw smacks a two-run double to right field to score Corbin Burnes and Daniel Vogelbach, stretching the Brewers' lead to 3-0 in the 3rd inning

  • Report: Packers high on Western Michigan WR D’Wayne Eskridge

    The Green Bay Packers are among a handful of teams with significant interest in Western Michigan receiver D'Wayne Eskridge.

  • Lowe, Meadows HRs highlight Rays' 14-7 rout of Royals

    Brandon Lowe, Austin Meadows and Mike Zunino homered and the Tampa Bay Rays pounded out 17 hits in a 14-7 rout of the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night. Meadows, Randy Arozarena and Joey Wendle had three hits each, and Manual Margot and Yoshi Tsutsugo had three RBIs apiece as the Rays won their fifth straight.

  • Robert Whittaker dominates Kelvin Gastelum, makes strong case for Adesanya rematch

    On a night when a social media star knocked out a former MMA champion in a ridiculously one-sided fashion, Robert Whittaker reminded the world what a true fighter is all about.

  • Bellator 257 results: Vadim Nemkov retains light heavyweight title with win over Phil Davis

    Bellator light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov picked up a victory in the light heavyweight grand prix quarterfinals and successfully defended his title by defeating no. 3 ranked Phil Davis. The vast majority of the fight was a stand-up battle where Nemkov decisively outstruck his opponent 145-63, whom Nemkov defeated in their first fight in 2018 by split decision in Tel Aviv, Israel. Not only was Nemkov’s voluminous striking output evident, he also took down Davis, a former NCAA Division 1 All-American wrestler, a handful of times. This came as somewhat of a surprise as the highly decorated wrestler previously claimed he would utilize wrestling in his gameplan. Nemkov’s conditioning also looked superb, something fans have not been able to evaluate fully, as this fight was the first time the 28-year-old champion went a full five rounds in his career. Nemkov’s victory over Davis propelled him to the light heavyweight grand prix semi-finals, where he will take on the winner of Yoel Romero and Anthony Johnson. https://twitter.com/BellatorMMA/status/1383254050330726408?s=20 Bellator 257 results: Corey Anderson TKOs Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov in Light Heavyweight Grand Prix Quarterfinals No. 3 ranked light heavyweight Corey Anderson advanced to the semi-finals of the light heavyweight grand prix in the Bellator 257 co-main event with a ground and pound TKO victory in the third round over Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov. Yagshimuradov appeared to be a formidable opponent in the first, throwing powerful punches that Anderson respected. Perhaps Yagshimuradov’s highlight of the fight was a rear spinning heel kick toward the end of the first, breaking Anderson’s guard and connecting. Anderson indicated after the fight it slightly threw off his equilibrium. The second and third rounds were much more prosperous for “Overtime,” as he secured a takedown and utilized ground and pound toward the end of the round and went back to the well in the third with great success.With his TKO victory over Yagshimuradov, Anderson advanced to the semi-finals of the light heavyweight grand prix, where he will take on former division champion and current heavyweight titleholder Ryan Bader. https://twitter.com/BellatorMMA/status/1383248827423940611?s=20 Featured photo TRENDING > Jake Paul and Ben Askren salaries revealed for Triller boxing bout Bellator 257 Results Bellator 257 Main card Vadim Nemkov def. Phil Davis via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)Corey Anderson def. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov via TKO (strikes) - Round 3, 2:15Veta Arteaga def. Desiree Yanez via majority decision (28-28, 29-27, 29-27)Paul Daley def. Sabah Homasi via TKO (strikes) - Round 2, 1:44 Bellator 257 Preliminary Card Julia Budd def. Dayana Silva via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)Julius Anglickas def. Gregory Milliard via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)Steve Mowry def. Shaun Asher via TKO (strikes) - Round 1, 0:55Grachik Bozinyan def. Demarques Jackson via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)Raymond Daniels def. Peter Stanonik via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-26)Lance Gibson Jr. def. Marcus Surin via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)Karl Albrektsson def. Viktor Nemkov via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)Mads Burnell def. Saul Rogers via submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 2, 4:08Jay-Jay Wilson def. Pedro Carvalho via TKO (strikes) - Round 2, 0:53

  • As Eastern Conference evolves, will Bucks finally find playoff success?

    The Bucks benefit and not, perception-wise, from familiarity. We shrug as they do their usual thing, but subtle changes in philosophy have them hoping they'll be on the good side of recent rarity.

  • Chelsea to pull out of Super League - BBC report

    Chelsea are set to pull out of the breakaway European Super League in a major blow to the plans for a new competition to rival the Champions League, the BBC reported on Tuesday. The BBC said they "understand that the club owned by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich are preparing documentation to request withdrawing from the European Super League." The London club were one of six Premier League teams who signed up as founder members of the 12-team Super League on Sunday -- a move that has brought widespread condemnation.

  • Soccer's Super League plan is repulsive. But a version of it could be great

    The Super League as proposed by 12 elite clubs has two major flaws. But there's a solution that undoes them and benefits everyone.

  • Federer confirms French Open participation

    After missing more than a year following two knee operations, Federer returned on Tour at last month's Qatar Open, where he suffered a quarter-final defeat by Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili. The Geneva ATP 250 event is scheduled to run from May 16-22, while the French Open begins on May 30 in Paris.

  • Nick Foligno hopes to make Leafs debut Thursday vs. Jets

    Former Columbus Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno is eyeing Thursday as his potential debut for the Toronto Maple Leafs, he said on an NHL.com podcast. The Maple Leafs acquired the left wing on April 11 in a three-team trade with Columbus and the San Jose Sharks, with each team retaining a portion of Foligno's salary so he can join the North Division leaders for their Stanley Cup pursuit. Toronto visits the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.

  • Kevin Durant names Hakeem Olajuwon, Tracy McGrady to all-time NBA team

    Having spent more than a decade in the NBA, Durant also identified former Rockets star James Harden as one of his top five teammates.

  • Analyzing a potential Cardinals-Dolphins trade in 2021 draft

    With the Dolphins rumored to be looking at trade down scenarios, does it make sense for the Cardinals to move up?