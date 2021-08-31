Burnes pitches Brewers by Giants in matchup of NL contenders

  • Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes reacts after striking out San Francisco Giants' Buster Posey to end the sixth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    1/9

    Brewers Giants Baseball

    Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes reacts after striking out San Francisco Giants' Buster Posey to end the sixth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
  • Milwaukee Brewers' Corbin Burnes pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    2/9

    Brewers Giants Baseball

    Milwaukee Brewers' Corbin Burnes pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
  • Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich hits a double against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    3/9

    Brewers Giants Baseball

    Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich hits a double against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Milwaukee Brewers' Omar Narvaez runs to first base after hitting an RBI-single against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    4/9

    Brewers Giants Baseball

    Milwaukee Brewers' Omar Narvaez runs to first base after hitting an RBI-single against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
  • Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Jace Peterson (14) throws out San Francisco Giants' Wilmer Flores at first base during the sixth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    5/9

    Brewers Giants Baseball

    Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Jace Peterson (14) throws out San Francisco Giants' Wilmer Flores at first base during the sixth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
  • San Francisco Giants' Jason Vosler throws out Milwaukee Brewers' Kolten Wong at first base during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    6/9

    Brewers Giants Baseball

    San Francisco Giants' Jason Vosler throws out Milwaukee Brewers' Kolten Wong at first base during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • San Francisco Giants' Jose Alvarez pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    7/9

    Brewers Giants Baseball

    San Francisco Giants' Jose Alvarez pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
  • Milwaukee Brewers' Jace Peterson (14) is tagged out while trying to steal third by San Francisco Giants third baseman Kris Bryant during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    8/9

    Brewers Giants Baseball

    Milwaukee Brewers' Jace Peterson (14) is tagged out while trying to steal third by San Francisco Giants third baseman Kris Bryant during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
  • Milwaukee Brewers' Corbin Burnes pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    9/9

    Brewers Giants Baseball

    Milwaukee Brewers' Corbin Burnes pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes reacts after striking out San Francisco Giants' Buster Posey to end the sixth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Milwaukee Brewers' Corbin Burnes pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich hits a double against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Milwaukee Brewers' Omar Narvaez runs to first base after hitting an RBI-single against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Jace Peterson (14) throws out San Francisco Giants' Wilmer Flores at first base during the sixth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
San Francisco Giants' Jason Vosler throws out Milwaukee Brewers' Kolten Wong at first base during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
San Francisco Giants' Jose Alvarez pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Milwaukee Brewers' Jace Peterson (14) is tagged out while trying to steal third by San Francisco Giants third baseman Kris Bryant during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Milwaukee Brewers' Corbin Burnes pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JANIE McCAULEY
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kris Bryant left the Chicago Cubs and NL Central late last month figuring he had seen about enough of Corbin Burnes.

Matching up again, Bryant and his new Giants teammates certainly couldn't figure out the Milwaukee ace.

Burnes struck out nine while tossing scoreless ball into the seventh and singled home a run to help his winning cause, pitching the Brewers by San Francisco 3-1 on Monday night in a matchup of National League contenders.

“I thought I was getting away from him coming over here, but seen him twice now, he's one of the best in the game," Bryant said.

Burnes (9-4) didn't walk a batter and allowed four hits. Brandon Belt led off the seventh with a double and Bryant singled to end Burnes' night.

“Overall was really pleased with how I threw the ball,” Burnes said. “... For most of the night we were kind of keeping them off balance."

Brad Boxberger relieved and immediately surrendered Brandon Crawford's RBI single. But that was it for the NL leaders.

Bryant started the ninth with a double against Josh Hader, who recovered for his 28th save and 10th straight scoreless appearance.

Given the clubs didn't meet during the shortened 60-game 2020 schedule, Bryant is a player on the other side the Brewers know best.

“He's obviously been a great addition for the Giants," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said of Bryant. “He's a tough out no matter what, he's a tough guy to go through a bunch. We are very familiar with him, kind of know his strengths, know his weaknesses. Sometimes it's good, sometimes it's bad. He's got knowledge, too.”

Omar Narváez hit an RBI single in the first, following Christian Yelich's one-out double for Central-leading Milwaukee (80-52). Luis Urías contributed a key sacrifice fly in the eighth.

San Francisco (84-47), holding onto a narrow lead in the NL West over the defending World Series champion Dodgers as September nears, scrambled before the game when right-hander Johnny Cueto was scratched from his scheduled start because of cold and flu-like symptoms.

Cueto, who tested negative for the coronavirus upon returning last week from a funeral in his native Dominican Republic and again Monday, hadn’t been ruled out to pitch Tuesday in the second contest of a four-game set. The right-hander was was placed on the COVID IL in the meantime.

Lefty reliever José Álvarez (4-2) replaced Cueto to make his eighth career start and on short notice. He was done after 1 2/3 innings as San Francisco made it a bullpen game.

Bryant returned to the Giants lineup after leaving Friday’s game with right side tightness. But San Francisco struggled at the plate again a day after taking a 9-0 beating in the series finale at Atlanta.

Giants manager Gabe Kapler called Burnes “one of the top two or three starting pitchers in baseball.”

“The bottom line is they just shut us down,” Kapler said. “We weren’t able to get anything going.”

ROAD TOUGH

Burnes is 12-2 for his career in 52 games and 18 starts on the road — including 6-0 this season away from Milwaukee.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: SS Willy Adames still wasn't ready to play the field after playing designated hitter the previous two games against Minnesota as he deals with a sore left quadriceps muscle. The Brewers didn't take groundballs before the game to give him a chance at testing his leg. ... Counsell is hopeful RHP Freddy Peralta, working back from an inflamed pitching shoulder, will come off the IL to pitch Friday against the Cardinals. ... 3B Eduardo Escobar (strained right hamstring) also could be ready to return against St. Louis.

Giants: LHP Alex Wood tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing symptoms. While Wood has headaches and a sore throat — “he is not feeling well at all,” Kapler said — he hasn’t needed to be hospitalized so far. Wood is 10-4 with a 4.08 ERA in 23 starts this season. ... 2B Tommy La Stella was also a late scratch with tightness in his left side.

ROSTER MOVES

San Francisco recalled RHP John Brebbia and INF Jason Vosler from Triple-A Sacramento and claimed José Quintana from the Angels.

UP NEXT

RHP Brandon Woodruff (8-7, 2.38 ERA) takes the mound for Milwaukee looking to win back-to-back starts for the first time in more than two months.

The Giants starter hadn't been determined, with Cueto's health playing a factor. Kapler said the pitcher came in for treatment and received a couple of bags of IV fluids and medication.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Brewers vs. Giants Highlights

    Corbin Burnes fans nine in 3-1 Brewers win vs. Giants

  • Giants observations: Missed chances in tough 3-1 loss to Brewers

    The Giants' bullpen filled in admirably for Johnny Cueto, but the offense couldn't muster enough against Corbin Burnes and the Brewers.

  • Rams waive Troy Warner, five others

    The younger brother of 49ers star linebacker Fred Warner was one of six players cut loose by the Rams on Monday. Defensive back Troy Warner signed with the Rams after going undrafted out of BYU this year, but he did not make it through the cut to 53 players. The Rams have to get to [more]

  • Bears roster bubble: Which players helped their cause in the preseason finale?

    Following the Bears' Week 3 preseason win, here's a look at which roster-bubble players impressed vs. Titans.

  • Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Terry Gou, the billionaire founder of major Apple Inc supplier Foxconn, has asked BioNTech SE to reserve 30 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine for Taiwan, saying he had received a "very good" response. Taiwan's quest to access the vaccine, jointly developed with Pfizer Inc, has dragged on for months, hampered by accusations from Taipei of political interference from Beijing, which claims the island as Chinese territory. Taiwan's government subsequently allowed Gou, Foxconn - formally Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd - as well as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, to negotiate on its behalf for the shot.

  • MLB playoff picture: Odds to win World Series, NL Central 2021

    With the 2021 postseason around the corner, the MLB playoff picture is starting to take shape. Which team has the best odds to win this years World Series?

  • MLB Power Rankings: Giants, Dodgers among NL teams pulling away

    Four of the five teams currently headed for the postseason in the National League play each other at the beginning of this week.

  • Predicting the Bears’ 2021 practice squad

    With final roster cuts looming, here are our predictions for the Bears' initial practice squad.

  • Injury report: Two of Wisconsin’s key starters will be ready for Saturday’s opener

    Injury report: Two of Wisconsin's key starters will be ready for Saturday's opener

  • MLB playoff picture: Odds to win World Series, NL East 2021

    With the 2021 postseason around the corner, the MLB playoff picture is starting to take shape. Which team has the best odds to win this years World Series?

  • Democratic lawmakers drop idea for a California statewide vaccine mandate

    Assemblywoman Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland) said she will not pursue the proposal this year after drafts of her bill language were leaked last week, saying she needed more time to craft "the strongest bill possible."

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    Japan's health minister said on Tuesday it was highly likely that foreign matter found in Moderna Inc COVID-19 vaccines in the southern prefecture of Okinawa were caused when needles were incorrectly inserted into vials, breaking off bits of the rubber. "Whatever the reason (for the foreign matter) we have heard that there is no safety or other issues," health minister Norihisa Tamura told reporters, adding that it was not uncommon for foreign material to enter a vial with other vaccines.

  • Indians catcher Ramos out for year with torn knee ligaments

    Indians catcher Wilson Ramos will require season-ending surgery for torn ligaments in his left knee, the team said Monday. Ramos tore his ACL and MCL in the seventh inning of Cleveland's win over the Boston Red Sox on Sunday. The 34-year-old Ramos played in 44 games this season — nine with Cleveland, 35 with Detroit.

  • Lester sharp, Goldschmidt HR, Cardinals move up, beat Reds

    Jon Lester allowed one hit while pitching into the seventh inning, Paul Goldschmidt homered and the St. Louis Cardinals inched closer to the slumping Cincinnati Reds in the NL wild-card race with a 3-1 win Monday night. “We’re a good-hitting team," said Reds shortstop Kyle Farmer, who got Cincinnati's only two hits, including his career-high 12th home run. Lester (5-6), in his sixth start for St. Louis since being acquired from Washington on July 30, retired 16 consecutive batters after giving up his only hit, Farmer’s second-inning leadoff homer.

  • Ohtani hits MLB-high 42nd home run, Angels beat Yankees 8-7

    Shohei Ohtani has received plenty of attention for his home runs, but the Los Angeles Angels have also been getting power lately from a most unlikely source. While Ohtani hit his major-league leading 42nd home run Monday night, Jack Mayfield connected for his first career grand slam as the Angels were able to defeat the New York Yankees 8-7. Ohtani and Mayfield are tied for the team lead with nine home runs since the All-Star break.

  • Dodgers, Blake Treinen hold off Braves to trim NL West deficit

    Blake Treinen escaped a ninth-inning jam and the Dodgers beat Atlanta 5-3 on Monday to get within 1½ games of first-place San Francisco in the NL West.

  • Giants seeing how dangerous Brewers are, lose ground to Dodgers

    Giants fans have had one eye on the Dodgers all summer, but the Brewers are running away with the NL Central and look like an equal threat in October.

  • Yankees acquire RHP Jason Parker from Reds in Luis Cessa, Justin Wilson deal

    The Yankees have acquired RHP Jason Parker as the player to be named later in the deal that sent Luis Cessa and Justin Wilson to the Cincinnati Reds back in July.

  • 6 stars of the Green Bay Packers preseason in 2021

    The Packers didn't win a game during the preseason in 2021, but these six players stood out over three games.

  • Washington waives quarterback Steven Montez, 9 others in 1st round of cuts

    Washington released 10 players on Monday ahead of Tuesday's deadline to trim the roster to 53 players.