Burlington Notre Dame baseball seniors created own uniforms for season

Head out to a Burlington Notre dame baseball game this season and you’ll see these beauties.

The Nikes repping the baby blue, pinstripes uniforms, voted on and designed by the seniors.

The inspiration came from the Chicago Cubs Wrigleyville city connects.

It’s resulted in wins, 16-6 and the no.1 team in Iowa’s class 1A. Well done boys.

“All the seniors had a good idea about them after last season. We know we wanted to mix in navy blue because we use to have baby blue uniforms a long time ago,” senior Jaxon Sadler said. “Me and few other people designed them during school one day and coached really liked them so he wanted them. We like pinstripes and we knew baby blue and navy would look really good together. We wanted to stand out and know were a good team so wanted everyone to know about it.”

“All the seniors had the idea about it,” senior Spencer Brent said. “I love the Cubbies so the Wrigleyville jerseys were all navy blue but we changed them with sharp baby blue and navy pinstripes. We thought it looked good and so did coach.”

