Burlington motorcyclist dies in crash

Aug. 9—A motorcyclist from Burlington died in a crash Saturday on Highway 11 and Plank Road in the Walworth County town of Lafayette.

Deputies and Elkhorn rescue units found Daniel J. Lust, 70, in the road with life-threatening injuries, according to a sheriff's office news release.

The county Medical Examiner's Department later pronounced him dead at the scene.

According to the news release, Lust was riding a motorcycle on Plank Road at about 2 p.m. when he failed to stop at a stop sign at Highway 11 and a car driven by Victor M. Torres Nieto, 27, of Burlington, hit the motorcycle.

Torres Nieto suffered minor injuries.