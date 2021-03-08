Burleson: Stafford will have a 'really good year' with McVay, Rams
The "Good Morning Football" crew shares expectations for the Los Angeles Rams in 2021. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
A look at Campbell's 2020 season and the likelihood he returns to the Arizona Cardinals as a free agent.
The Rams need cap space and these 5 players could have their contracts restructured to save the team a lot of money in 2021.
Here are some underrated free agents the Cincinnati Bengals could target.
Big Ben will return to the Steelers for the 2021 season.
The abbreviated Slam Dunk Contest had social media talking with NBA players themselves weighing in on the conversation.
James, who questioned holding the game in the first place, was content to watch as his team cruised to victory.
Michigan State basketball won't know its Big Ten tournament opponent until the end of the Maryland/Penn State game on Sunday night.
Check out how much money each PGA Tour player earned this week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, Florida.
Packers OLB Preston Smith is among several veterans around the NFL involved in trade discussions.
Golden State Warriors All-Star Steph Curry knocked down a pair of half court heaves from the logo in the first half of the All-Star Game.
Former Chicago Bears backup quarterback Chase Daniel is the subject of trade talks in Detroit.
If the 49ers want to make a trade for Sam Darnold, it's going to come at a hefty price according to Peter King.
Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie reportedly wants Jalen Hurts to be the Eagles' starter in 2021. By Reuben Frank
Eight-time PGA Tour winner Brooks Koepka has withdrawn from the 2021 Players Championship due to a knee injury. "Brooks strained his right knee and he is scheduled to further consult with doctors this week to receive a more extensive evaluation and outlook," said Blake Smith, Koepka's manager. Koepka is currently 12th in the Official World Golf Ranking.
The men's Big Ten tournament schedule is set, with Michigan State basketball opening Thursday and Michigan beginning play Friday in Indianapolis.
Urban Meyer has built winning programs all over the country and it's due to providing the best amenities to his players.
Spieth recorded his third top-5 finish in his last four starts, but shot 76 on Sunday and remains winless since 2017.
In the latest 2021 NFL mock draft from Pro Football Focus, the top 10 picks are loaded with big surprises
T.J. Dillashaw laid it on thick in the aftermath of Aljamain Sterling's title win over Petr Yan at UFC 259.
There was word over the weekend that the Eagles are close to trading tight end Zach Ertz and he may not be the only one of the team’s veterans to leave in that fashion. Albert Breer of SI.com reports that right guard Brandon Brooks has also been the subject of trade discussions recently. Brooks missed [more]