Burleson leads hit parade as Saltillo advances

SALTILLO – The rain kept coming, and so did the hits for Saltillo.

The Daily Journal’s No. 6-ranked team started hot and never let up, rolling to a 15-3 win in five innings to take Game 3 of its Class 6A first-round playoff series versus Ridgeland on Monday. The Tigers finished with 15 hits.

“We had an approach, what we wanted to do. We wanted to stay through the baseball – middle, (opposite field), gap,” coach Eric Reynolds said. “That helps our guys stay inside the baseball.”

Steady rain fell on and off – more on than off – throughout the game, but it couldn’t cool off Saltillo’s bats.

The Tigers (18-12) scored six runs in the first inning, then added three in the second and four in the third for a 13-1 lead. Cooper Burleson led the attack, with two doubles, a triple and two RBIs. The junior went 6 for 8 in the series.

“Just seeing the ball well at the plate, just getting good swings, good approach,” Burleson said. “Coaches have been helping out a lot. They know so much, and just helping me get here, so without them I wouldn’t get here.”

All the early offense made the night that much easier for Saltillo pitcher Will Lipscomb. He pitched all five innings, allowing eight hits while striking out seven and walking none.

Lipscomb is Saltillo’s No. 3 starter, but he was well prepared for such a big moment. Ridgeland (15-12) wasn’t able to do much against him until the fifth inning, by which point the game was well in hand.

“We knew in the postseason he’s going to be our Game 3 guy,” Reynolds said. “He had his stuff tonight. His breaking ball was working, he had his changeup to lefties. He went out there and competed his butt off.”

Smythe McCoy had three hits for Saltillo, while six other players had one hit apiece.

For a team that lost a lot of experience from last season’s Class 5A state finalist, winning this series after dropping Game 1 on Friday was huge.

“The other night was the first playoff game for a lot of these guys, because there’s only three guys that have been in this environment. Hopefully now they’re acclimated, and hopefully we can hit the gas and go now,” Reynolds said.

Saltillo will face Warren Central in the second round.

Extra Bases

Big Inning: Burleson opened the game’s scoring with an RBI triple and then scored on an error. Lipscomb delivered a two-run single, as did Levin Darsey.

Big Stat: Burleson reached base in all four of his plate appearances and scored every time.

Coach Speak: “We have a three-game mentality. We are built for three games.” – Reynolds