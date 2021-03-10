Burleson: 'I don't believe' Russell Wilson will play for a different team in his entire career

The "Good Morning Football" crew discusses whether Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson could realistically play for a different team in 2021. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

